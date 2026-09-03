Huangpu Wenchong wins LR approval in principle for 12,500-cbm LNG bunker vessel

Chinese shipyard CSSC Huangpu Wenchong has secured Approval in Principle from Lloyd’s Register for a new 12,500 m³ LNG bunkering vessel design, according to Lloyd’s Register.

The approval was signed at SMM 2026 in Hamburg after the vessel concept completed an independent assessment against LR’s latest classification requirements.

The design uses Type C LNG cargo tanks and was evaluated against class notations covering gas operations, automation, environmental performance and cyber resilience.

LR carried out the assessment under its Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships and its Rules and Regulations for the Construction and Classification of Ships for the Carriage of Liquefied Gas in Bulk.

Constantinos Chaelis, LR’s Global Gas Segment Director, said: “This project demonstrates the continued market confidence in LNG and the importance of building the supporting infrastructure that enables owners to make practical emissions reductions today, while maintaining flexibility for the future. Through early engagement between shipyard and class, we can accelerate the delivery of robust designs that meet both operational and regulatory requirements.”

A Huangpu Wenchong spokesperson said: “This Approval in Principle from Lloyd's Register validates the technical approach and provides a strong foundation for future development. We believe vessels of this type will play an increasingly important role in supporting the energy transition by helping ensure LNG is available where shipowners need it most.”

Lloyd’s Register is a maritime classification and professional services organisation operating through the Lloyd’s Register group and owned by Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding company based in Guangzhou and part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.