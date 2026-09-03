MARIC wins Lloyd’s Register approval in principle for tanker convertible to LNG, methanol or ammonia

Chinese ship designer MARIC has secured Lloyd’s Register Approval in Principle for a 114,000-dwt product and crude oil tanker designed for future conversion to LNG, methanol or ammonia, according to Lloyd’s Register.

Unveiled at SMM 2026, the concept is aimed at allowing owners to defer a final fuel choice as technology, infrastructure and regulation develop.

LNG is already a mature fuel pathway, while methanol and ammonia remain at an earlier stage, with uncertainty over global availability, infrastructure, economics and long-term adoption.

The tanker has been designed so that conversion readiness is incorporated from the outset, reducing the complexity of a future retrofit and allowing owners to respond to changes in fuel supply chains and market requirements without committing to a single alternative fuel.

The concept was reviewed against Lloyd’s Register’s July 2026 class rules and regulations, including requirements for ships using gases and other low-flashpoint fuels, as well as relevant IACS Common Structural Rules for oil tankers. Final classification and statutory approval remain subject to full compliance with all applicable rules and regulations.

Theo Kourmpelis, global business director for tankers at Lloyd’s Register, said: “Shipowners are being asked to make major investment decisions today despite continued uncertainty around which fuels will dominate in the decades ahead. Alternative fuel solutions each offer potential pathways to compliance, but fuel infrastructure, regulation and economics continue to evolve at different speeds around the world.

Lloyd’s Register is an international group of companies operating in marine classification, compliance and technical advisory services. Lloyd’s Register Group Limited is owned by Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

MARIC, the Marine Design and Research Institute of China, is a ship and offshore engineering research and design institute affiliated with China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited.