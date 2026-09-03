Norwegian cruise operator SeaDream taps Chinese yard for first newbuild in 25 years

Norwegian-owned SeaDream Yacht Club will build its first new yacht in 25 years at China Merchants Cruise Shipbuilding, with the 16,500-GT SeaDream III scheduled to enter service from Hong Kong in July 2029, according to SeaDream Yacht Club.

The 151.2-metre newbuild will have a beam of 21.8 metres and accommodation for 230 guests and 200 crew. SeaDream's press release gives capacity as around 200 guests, while its more detailed technical material lists 230.

SeaDream III will use hybrid-electric propulsion and a large battery system. Guest accommodation will be spread across five decks, with private balconies on four, while the design includes a dedicated pool deck, expanded spa and fitness facilities and three watersports marinas with direct access to the sea. The project is in the engineering phase, with European suppliers expected to provide engines, technical equipment and other systems.

“SeaDream III represents the next chapter for SeaDream,” founder and owner Atle Brynestad, a Norwegian entrepreneur, said.

The first passenger voyage is scheduled to leave Hong Kong on 10 July 2029 for a 10-night sailing through Japan's Ryukyu Islands and along the country's Pacific coast, arriving in Tokyo on 20 July. A christening is planned in Tokyo on 21 July.

SeaDream is also marketing a 27-night inaugural programme starting in Hong Kong on 10 July and continuing through Japan and South Korea until 6 August.

The operator plans for SeaDream III to visit six continents, 73 countries and 364 ports during its first 24 months. A 180-night world voyage from West Palm Beach to London is due to begin on 5 January 2031.

SeaDream III is not intended to replace SeaDream I and SeaDream II, which will continue operating in the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

SeaDream Yacht Club is a family-owned cruise operator founded in 2001 by Brynestad. Its existing SeaDream I and SeaDream II were built in Finland in 1984 and 1985, respectively, and were most recently upgraded in 2023 and 2024. Each is 104.8 metres long, 4,333 GT and accommodates 112 guests.

China Merchants Cruise Shipbuilding is the shipbuilding entity selected for the SeaDream III construction programme.