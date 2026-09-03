US terminal operator Enstructure buys Canadian Logistec marine arm to create 106-terminal network

US marine terminal and logistics group Enstructure has completed its acquisition of Canadian company Logistec’s marine services division, creating a 106-terminal network across 30 US states and Canadian provinces, according to Enstructure.

The transaction closed on September 2 after being announced on June 15. The combined operation employs about 6,000 people and handles roughly 70m tonnes of cargo annually.

The enlarged network spans more than 3,000 waterfront acres and includes about 12.5m sq ft of industrial warehousing.

Before the acquisition, Logistec’s marine business operated across 62 ports and 84 terminals in Canada and the US. The business includes the Gulf Stream Marine and Logistec Direct brands.

The combined group handles bulk, breakbulk, container, automotive and ro-ro cargoes, as well as project cargo. Enstructure will retain Logistec’s headquarters in Montréal and continue investing in its Canadian operations.

Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based private equity firm Blue Wolf Capital Partners, Logistec’s majority owner before the transaction, remains an investor in the combined business.

Blackstone Credit & Insurance and other investors, including Canadian pension investor OMERS, provided financing for the acquisition, while Viking Global Investors supplied additional equity.

Blackstone Credit & Insurance’s total investment across Enstructure’s capital structure since 2022 stands at nearly $2bn.

The transaction excludes Logistec’s former environmental services businesses CoreAqua and Sanexen, in which Blue Wolf retains majority ownership.

Enstructure is a privately held US marine terminal and logistics company founded in 2016 by co-chief executives De Montigny and Matthew Satnick.

Logistec was founded in Montréal more than 70 years ago and developed cargo-handling, transport and logistics operations across Canada and the US.

Blue Wolf partnered with infrastructure investor Stonepeak to take Logistec private in January 2024 in a transaction valued at about C$1.2bn ($867.7m).

Blackstone Credit & Insurance and Viking Global Investors have been investors in Enstructure since 2022.