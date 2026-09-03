Wärtsilä renews Global Mercy deal and adds Africa Mercy II

Wärtsilä has renewed its service agreement for hospital ship Global Mercy for five years and signed a three-year deal covering newbuild Africa Mercy II, according to Wärtsilä.

Both vessels are fitted with Wärtsilä engines, and the order was booked in Q3 2026. The agreements cover spare parts, field services, crew training and Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance service. The system uses analytics, artificial intelligence and Wärtsilä expertise to identify potential technical issues before they cause operational disruption.

“Our ability to provide medical care depends on the availability and reliability of our vessels. Wärtsilä's support helps us plan maintenance more effectively and reduce the risk of unexpected disruptions, allowing us to focus on our mission. Based on the positive results of our existing agreement for Global Mercy, we are pleased to continue this collaboration and extend similar support to Africa Mercy II,” said Ciarán Holden, director of technical operations at Mercy Ships International.

Global Mercy operates as a floating hospital and medical training centre. The vessel has six operating rooms and four Wärtsilä 32 engines, each delivering 3,360 kW for propulsion and onboard hospital operations. Its sister vessel Africa Mercy II is under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2028.

“Mercy Ships performs extraordinary work in delivering healthcare where it is needed most. These agreements are designed to provide the operational reliability, maintenance predictability and technical support required to keep their vessels available for service,” said Henrik Wilhelms, director, agreement sales at Wärtsilä Marine.

Mercy Ships provides free medical care, including surgery and medical training, in regions with limited access to healthcare, primarily across Africa.

Wärtsilä Corporation is a technology group serving the marine and energy markets. Its marine business supplies engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, exhaust treatment, shaft line solutions, digital technologies and integrated powertrain systems. Wärtsilä employed 17,900 people in 199 locations across 78 countries and recorded 2025 net sales of EUR 6.2bn ($7.18bn).

Mercy Ships International is an international faith-based organisation founded in 1978. It operates hospital ships, provides free surgery and healthcare services, and trains medical professionals. The organisation has offices in 16 countries and an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. More than 2,500 volunteers from over 70 countries serve each year aboard Africa Mercy and Global Mercy.