  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Wärtsilä renews Global Mercy deal and adds Africa Mercy II

2026 September 3   18:06

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä renews Global Mercy deal and adds Africa Mercy II

Wärtsilä has renewed its service agreement for hospital ship Global Mercy for five years and signed a three-year deal covering newbuild Africa Mercy II, according to Wärtsilä.  

Both vessels are fitted with Wärtsilä engines, and the order was booked in Q3 2026.  The agreements cover spare parts, field services, crew training and Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance service. The system uses analytics, artificial intelligence and Wärtsilä expertise to identify potential technical issues before they cause operational disruption.  

“Our ability to provide medical care depends on the availability and reliability of our vessels. Wärtsilä's support helps us plan maintenance more effectively and reduce the risk of unexpected disruptions, allowing us to focus on our mission. Based on the positive results of our existing agreement for Global Mercy, we are pleased to continue this collaboration and extend similar support to Africa Mercy II,” said Ciarán Holden, director of technical operations at Mercy Ships International.  

Global Mercy operates as a floating hospital and medical training centre. The vessel has six operating rooms and four Wärtsilä 32 engines, each delivering 3,360 kW for propulsion and onboard hospital operations.  Its sister vessel Africa Mercy II is under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2028.  

“Mercy Ships performs extraordinary work in delivering healthcare where it is needed most. These agreements are designed to provide the operational reliability, maintenance predictability and technical support required to keep their vessels available for service,” said Henrik Wilhelms, director, agreement sales at Wärtsilä Marine. 

Mercy Ships provides free medical care, including surgery and medical training, in regions with limited access to healthcare, primarily across Africa.  

Wärtsilä Corporation is a technology group serving the marine and energy markets. Its marine business supplies engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, exhaust treatment, shaft line solutions, digital technologies and integrated powertrain systems. Wärtsilä employed 17,900 people in 199 locations across 78 countries and recorded 2025 net sales of EUR 6.2bn ($7.18bn).  

Mercy Ships International is an international faith-based organisation founded in 1978. It operates hospital ships, provides free surgery and healthcare services, and trains medical professionals. The organisation has offices in 16 countries and an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. More than 2,500 volunteers from over 70 countries serve each year aboard Africa Mercy and Global Mercy.

Topics:

Wartsila

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:16

Deltamarin and Offshoretronic unveil 179-metre jackup for monopiles over 3,000 tonnes

17:07

700kN thrust model for Chinese SunRui suction sails wins Lloyd’s Register validation

16:58

1,500 truckers halt container moves at India’s Mundra port over Adani empty-box rule

16:57

CMA CGM’s intra-Asia liner CNC switches bunker surcharge benchmark to VLSFO

16:54

Deltamarin and Toepfer Transport unveil 17,000-dwt MPP fit for Great Lakes

16:51

REM Offshore’s methanol-ready newbuild wins 2026 Ship of the year at SMM in Hamburg

16:46

German eCap wins hydrogen deal for two 3,000-dwt Norwegian coastal bulkers

16:23

Dutch battery supplier EST-Floattech lands 9.7-MWh order for 15 European river cruise ships

15:58

Bureau Veritas approves Finnish-Chinese 40,000-dwt MR1 tanker design

15:14

MARIC wins Lloyd’s Register approval in principle for tanker convertible to LNG, methanol or ammonia

15:02

US terminal operator Enstructure buys Canadian Logistec marine arm to create 106-terminal network

14:58

Norwegian cruise operator SeaDream taps Chinese yard for first newbuild in 25 years

14:46

Huangpu Wenchong wins LR approval in principle for 12,500-cbm LNG bunker vessel

14:21

Swedish engineer AFRY wins offshore role on Vietnam’s $2.69bn LNG-to-power project

13:01

Georgia to let ships with 10-plus crew sail for a month without qualified cook

12:13

Singapore warns shipowners of enforcement over false vessel identities and ownership data

11:37

CSSC Shipping orders 10 grain bulkers in $482m newbuilding deal

11:35

US-based Dorian LPG linked to $349m VLGC trio at Hanwha Ocean

11:28

Damen unveils methanol-ready 1,100-TEU hybrid feeder

10:58

Asian port congestion triggers sharpest global boxship reliability fall since 2021

10:09

48-hour dock strike hits container operations at Hamburg, Bremerhaven and four other German ports

10:01

Norway arrests Russian state research ship Professor Molchanov in Svalbard over $4.22bn Naftogaz award

09:41

Tugboats join Dutch port strike as ship handling set to stop in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Zeeland

08:07

South Korean tug TNS Catcher capsizes off Busan, killing one and leaving six missing

07:12

Yang Ming orders six LNG boxships from Hanwha Ocean for $1.14bn

06:59

Erdogan calls for permanent Black Sea shipping safety mechanism after attacks on Turkish-operated ships

2026 September 2

18:05

US LNG exports jump 23% as new terminals drive fastest growth since 2016

17:15

Wah Kwong NatPower signs pact with Jiangsu Port Group for China’s largest inland waterway network

16:40

Lloyd’s Register says full-scale shipboard carbon capture reaches 40% as port bottleneck blocks rollout

15:29

Lloyd’s Register launches ESG roadmap linking ship finance, charter demand and asset value

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news