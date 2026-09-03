Bureau Veritas approves Finnish-Chinese 40,000-dwt MR1 tanker design

Bureau Veritas has granted Approval in Principle to a new 40,000-dwt MR1 product tanker developed by Finnish designer Deltamarin with China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group Yangzhou Dingheng Shipyard, according to Deltamarin.

The approval clears the design for further development towards commercial application.

The tanker is aimed at niche trades where port draft restrictions, short voyages and high-frequency vessel turnover shape operating requirements.

Deltamarin said the design combines cargo capacity with energy efficiency, environmental compliance and safety.

The concept can also be adapted for different routes, cargo requirements and operating profiles.

Deltamarin Ltd is a Finland-based ship design and marine engineering company headquartered in Turku. Its work covers ship concepts, engineering and related services for the marine and offshore industries.

China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group Yangzhou Dingheng Shipyard Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding company within China Merchants Industry’s shipbuilding and offshore engineering operations.

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore is the marine and offshore division of Bureau Veritas, providing ship classification, certification and technical assurance services.