Deltamarin and Offshoretronic unveil 179-metre jackup for monopiles over 3,000 tonnes

Deltamarin and Offshoretronic have unveiled the VITRUVIAN Class, a new generation of jackup monopile and wind turbine installation vessels for next-generation offshore wind projects at SMM 2026, according to Deltamarin.

The monopile installation vessel (MPIV) is designed to handle monopiles exceeding 3,000 tonnes. It will measure 179 metres in length and 75 metres in beam.

A wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) variant will also be developed for the installation of components for 20–30 MW wind turbines.

The platform is designed around lifting capacity, economic viability and long-term operational flexibility, providing installation capabilities for the next generation of large-scale offshore wind projects.

Deltamarin Ltd is a Finnish private limited company headquartered in Turku. Established in 1990, it provides ship design, offshore engineering and construction support services for the marine and offshore industries.

Offshoretronic S.L. is a Barcelona-based engineering and vessel design company established in 2015. Its activities include offshore vessel concept design, engineering, project management and technical consultancy for offshore projects.