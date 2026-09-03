Dutch battery supplier EST-Floattech lands 9.7-MWh order for 15 European river cruise ships

Dutch maritime battery supplier EST-Floattech has won an order from system integrator Van Tiem Elektro to supply 9.7 MWh of battery capacity for 15 new river cruise vessels, according to EST-Floattech.

Each ship will be fitted with 650 kWh of Octopus High Energy battery capacity, with the systems supporting partial electric sailing, hotel loads and emergency back-up power.

The vessels are being outfitted at De Gerlien van Tiem in Druten and at Vahali Shipyards for operators including AmaWaterways and Uniworld. They are intended for service on the Danube and in the Black Sea region.

Work on the first hulls is already under way, with final deliveries scheduled through 2030.

The operators involved are predominantly Swiss and German, alongside one US-based operator and one Chinese operator.

EST-Floattech said the order is one of its largest river cruise contracts to date. The company and Van Tiem Elektro have previously worked together on maritime electrification projects, including installations on tankers and river cruise vessels Solara and Astara.

The Octopus platform combines EST-Floattech’s in-house cell and module technology with a String Controller for MODbus integration into vessel systems. It holds type approval from DNV, Bureau Veritas, Lloyd’s Register, ABS and RINA.

EST-Floattech B.V. is a Netherlands-based developer and supplier of maritime battery systems, battery-management technology and related charging-infrastructure support. Its Green Orca and Octopus series have been used across more than 300 projects.

Van Tiem Elektro B.V. is a Dutch electrical engineering and systems integration company serving commercial shipping, passenger vessels, yachts, buildings and electrical infrastructure.