German eCap wins hydrogen deal for two 3,000-dwt Norwegian coastal bulkers

German marine systems supplier eCap Marine has secured a follow-up contract from GMI to equip two additional hydrogen-powered 3,000-dwt bulk carriers for Norwegian coastal service, according to eCap Marine.

The newbuildings are scheduled to enter service in 2029 and will be built in India by Chowgule Shipyards. eCap Marine will supply its eCap H2EPS package, including compressed hydrogen storage systems, PEM fuel cells rated at 1.2 MW per vessel, and the required power management, control and safety systems.

“Our ambition is to become a leading owner of hydrogen-powered vessels. These newbuilds are another important step in that direction, and we are pleased to continue this journey with eCap Marine,” said Torstein Holsvik, CEO of GMI.

E-Cap Marine GmbH, based south of Hamburg, Germany, provides engineering and integration services for marine propulsion and onboard power applications. Its activities include feasibility studies, subsidy support, technical design, handling of hydrogen and its derivatives, approval processes and the delivery of mobile, containerised and fixed under-deck power systems using hydrogen and batteries.

GMI is the vessel owner behind the project and is pursuing hydrogen-powered coastal shipping.

Chowgule Shipyards is the Indian shipbuilder selected to construct the two newbuildings.