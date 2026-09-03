REM Offshore’s methanol-ready newbuild wins 2026 Ship of the year at SMM in Hamburg

Norwegian offshore owner REM Offshore’s methanol-ready newbuild wins 2026 Ship of the year in Germany Norwegian offshore owner REM Offshore’s methanol-capable energy subsea construction vessel REM Pioneer has won the 2026 Ship of the year award at SMM in Hamburg, according to Brunvoll.

The Skipsteknisk-designed vessel is under construction at Myklebust Shipyard for operations in both offshore wind and oil and gas. Its combination of dual-fuel methanol engines, large battery energy storage systems, energy recovery from lifting operations and an energy-efficient propulsion and manoeuvring system is intended to cut fuel consumption and emissions.

REM Pioneer can operate on methanol from day one if the fuel is available. Even when running on marine gas oil, emissions are expected to be reduced by up to 50%.

Brunvoll supplied the complete propulsion and manoeuvring package, comprising two 3,000-kW controllable-pitch propeller thrusters, a 1,500-kW CPP retractable thruster, a 1,500-kW CPP combi thruster and a 1,800-kW CPP tunnel thruster.

The vessel has been developed with an ambition of achieving net-zero emissions through its methanol capability, battery storage, energy recovery and propulsion technology. Brunvoll also supplied the propulsion and manoeuvring system for fellow Ship of the year nominee Nexans Electra.

REM Offshore AS is a Norwegian offshore vessel owner and operator based in Fosnavåg.

Skipsteknisk AS is a Norwegian naval architecture and marine engineering company specialising in vessel design.

Myklebust Verft AS is a Norwegian shipbuilding and ship repair company.

Brunvoll AS is a Norwegian manufacturer and supplier of propulsion, manoeuvring and positioning systems for maritime vessels and forms part of the family-owned Brunvoll group, established in 1912.