Deltamarin and Toepfer Transport unveil 17,000-dwt MPP fit for Great Lakes

Finnish ship designer Deltamarin and German shipbroker Toepfer Transport have unveiled a new 17,000-dwt Semi-Liner multipurpose vessel design at SMM in Hamburg, according to Deltamarin.

The concept combines a forward-positioned bridge, flush cargo deck, long hatch and high cubic capacity, with optional Ice Class 1A.

The standard configuration has three 80-tonne cranes, while owners can specify up to three 250-tonne cranes.

Deltamarin and Toepfer have developed two configurations as starting points for further adaptation to individual owners, trades and operating profiles.

The vessel is also suitable for Great Lakes operations.

Deltamarin Ltd is a Finnish ship design and engineering company headquartered in Turku. Its activities include ship design, offshore engineering, consulting and construction support. The company is part of China Merchants Group.

Toepfer Transport GmbH is a Hamburg-based sale-and-purchase and newbuilding shipbroker founded in 1974. Its activities also cover chartering, maritime research, analytics and vessel valuations, with offices in Hamburg, Shanghai and Singapore.