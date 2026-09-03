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2026 September 3   16:57

shipping

CMA CGM’s intra-Asia liner CNC switches bunker surcharge benchmark to VLSFO

CMA CGM’s intra-Asia carrier CNC will replace high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) as the price reference for its quarterly bunker adjustment factor (BAF) from 1 October 2026, according to CNC.  

The revised BAF will apply to long-term contracts with more than 3 months’ validity and will be charged on top of CNC’s ocean freight rates until further notice.  

Dry containers will attract a BAF of $135 for a 20-foot unit and $270 for both 40-foot and 40-foot high-cube equipment.  

Reefer charges will be higher at $217 for a 20-foot container and $434 for both 40-foot and 40-foot high-cube units.  

Flat rack, open top, tank and other special equipment will carry charges of $135 for 20-foot units and $270 for both 40-foot and 40-foot high-cube equipment.  

CNC, formally Cheng Lie Navigation Company, is the CMA CGM Group’s intra-Asia container shipping brand. The company was founded in 1971 and became part of the French shipping and logistics group in 2007.  

CMA CGM is a Marseille-headquartered transport and logistics group whose activities include container shipping, terminal operations, logistics and air cargo.

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