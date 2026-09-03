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2026 September 3   16:58

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1,500 truckers halt container moves at India’s Mundra port over Adani empty-box rule

About 1,500 container transporters have halted box movements at India’s Mundra port after joining a strike against new empty-container rules introduced by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, according to CMA CGM.  

The APSEZ measure took effect on September 1, freezing empty-yard codes outside the port limits and requiring shipping lines to nominate empty containers to designated yards within the Mundra special economic zone.  

Empty-container yard operators had already suspended services from August 28 in protest against the change.  The stoppage has prevented the release of empty boxes for factory stuffing and the return of import empties at affected yards. Container freight station stuffing and gate-in operations have continued.  

The Kandla Mundra Container Transport Welfare Association widened the disruption by stopping container pick-ups and moving to withdraw vehicles from roads from September 2 until further notice.  

“During this period, transport operations may be affected, and there may be delays in container movement, pick-up and delivery,” association president Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said.  

The Mundra Customs Brokers’ Association estimated that about 5,000 containers a day were being held up. Empty-container parks serving Mundra collectively handle about 325,000 boxes a month.  

APSEZ says the new system follows misuse of empty-depot codes and is intended to improve safety, security and container control while reducing congestion, truck movements and logistics costs.  

Mundra Empty Container Yards & Allied Services Provider Association president Harshyamsinh Parmar said: “The restriction is a matter of serious concern for the continued viability and survival of empty depot facilities.”  The association says more than 5,000 skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled jobs are at risk.  

Container Shipping Lines Association executive director Sunil Vaswani said the restriction was inconsistent with the existing Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs framework and should be withdrawn.  

The dispute remained unresolved after an APSEZ-MECYASA meeting on September 1.  

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations asked the Union government on September 2 to retain the previous arrangement or introduce interim measures, warning of missed vessel cut-offs, contractual penalties, letter-of-credit problems and delayed export payments.  

APSEZ is an Indian port and logistics infrastructure company operating 15 ports and terminals. It handled more than 500m tonnes of port cargo in the financial year ended March 31, 2026.  

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