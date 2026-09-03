700kN thrust model for Chinese SunRui suction sails wins Lloyd’s Register validation

Lloyd’s Register has validated computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modelling for SunRui’s suction sail technology after simulations showed a maximum combined thrust of 700kN from three sails, according to Lloyd’s Register.

The assessment covered aerodynamic performance and wind-load calculations for SunRui’s 6m x 26m suction sail and was announced at SMM 2026 in Hamburg.

LR found the CFD study was conducted in line with its Guidance Notes on Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (LR-GN-044), IACS Recommendation 173 and relevant ITTC CFD procedures. It concluded that the proposed CFD analysis was based on satisfactory standards and could be accepted.

The study reported maximum thrust of 260kN for a single suction sail and 700kN for three sails operating in a ship-sail configuration.

Lloyd’s Register is a maritime classification society within the Lloyd’s Register group, whose parent company is Lloyd’s Register Group Limited.

Qingdao SunRui Marine Environment Engineering Co Ltd is a Chinese marine engineering company and a holding subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, with activities including marine environmental engineering, corrosion control and water-treatment technologies.