IMO joins UN nuclear agency drive to set rules for nuclear-powered merchant ships

The International Maritime Organization has joined the launch of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ATLAS initiative to help shape international rules for nuclear-powered ships and floating nuclear power plants.

IMO participated in the IAEA high-level forum in Washington on 26-27 August, where legal, regulatory, safety, security, safeguards and liability requirements for future maritime nuclear applications were discussed.

Masud Karim, IMO deputy director in the Maritime Safety Division responsible for Marine Technology and Cargoes, represented the organisation.

The IAEA launched Atomic Technologies Licensed for Applications at Sea, or ATLAS, on 26 August, bringing together about 600 participants from more than 50 countries. The programme is intended to support the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear power in civilian shipping and floating nuclear power plants. Six expert project groups involving governments, industry and other stakeholders are due to develop an integrated ATLAS framework covering safety, security, safeguards, regulation and deployment scenarios.

Small modular reactors are among the technologies being considered for maritime use because their energy density and endurance could allow ships to operate for extended periods without refuelling. Some maritime reactor designs under development could be ready for deployment in the 2030s.

Potential applications include containerships, bulkers, tankers, cruiseships, icebreakers and offshore support vessels, as well as floating plants supplying electricity, heat or desalination capacity.

IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said: “ATLAS is launching at precisely the right time.” The initiative comes as IMO works to revise the 1981 Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships and amend Chapter VIII of the Safety of Life at Sea Convention. Its work programme envisages adoption of the revised Nuclear Code and SOLAS amendments in 2030.

The International Chamber of Shipping is also participating in the ATLAS work. Technical director Chris Waddington attended the IAEA meeting.

IMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for international shipping regulation.

The Vienna-based IAEA is an intergovernmental organisation within the UN system responsible for international cooperation in nuclear technology.

The London-based International Chamber of Shipping is an international trade association representing national shipowners’ associations.