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2026 September 4   10:01

accident

Filo Jet captain paid $3,500 for Honduran licence before Cyprus ferry sank

Filo Jet captain Mustafa Öz paid $3,500 for a Honduran master’s licence after his Turkish qualification became invalid following about 10 years away from the profession, according to evidence presented at Kyrenia District Court.  

Öz was among nine suspects brought back before the court on 3 September over the 30 August sinking of Filo Denizcilik’s high-speed passenger ferry Filo Jet on a voyage from Kyrenia in Cyprus to Taşucu in Turkey.  

The Honduran certificate was subsequently recognised by the Turkish Cypriot authorities. The Ports Department said its verification found the document valid, with an expiry date of 30 October 2029.

A separate local recognition document was valid until 26 September 2026.  Investigators said the forward end of the catamaran’s port-side hull section fractured about four nautical miles from Kyrenia. Filo Jet then took on water, listed to port and capsized.  

Second captain Merve Nur Seraslan had warned against sailing because Taşucu port was closed by storm conditions until 1500. Previous water ingress, engine problems and steering faults are also being examined as part of the investigation.  

The nine suspects are Filo Denizcilik director Ali Özdülger; captain Mustafa Öz; second captain Merve Nur Seraslan; chief engineer Zeki Öz; second engineer Metin Gül; and crew members Sertan Erol, Kadir Kuliyev, Vale Hurmatov and Raşat İbrahimov.  They are under investigation over allegations of causing death through negligence and carelessness. Their detention was extended by eight days on 3 September.  More than 200 statements had been collected, with about another 100 people expected to be interviewed. Investigators are also examining the vessel’s technical records, previous damage, inspections and crew qualifications.  

Filo Jet was carrying 259 passengers and eight crew. By the evening of 3 September, 10 bodies had been recovered, 239 people had been rescued and 18 remained missing. The wreck was located at a depth of about 550 metres off Kyrenia.  Authorities in northern Cyprus suspended Filo Denizcilik’s sailings while the investigation continues.  

Filo Denizcilik is a passenger and freight ferry operator serving routes between Cyprus and Turkey, including Kyrenia–Taşucu and Famagusta–Mersin. Corporate registry information identifies Ali Özdülger as a director and records 13 shareholders.

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