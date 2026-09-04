German maritime investor MPC Capital becomes MPC Oceanic Group

German investment and operating company MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG has officially become MPC Oceanic Group AG after the new name was entered in Germany’s commercial register.

Shareholders approved the name change on 28 August. The group unveiled the MPC Oceanic brand in July as part of its transformation from a pure investment manager into an integrated investment, services and operating group focused on maritime and energy infrastructure.

The MPC name preserves more than 30 years of company heritage, while the new identity reflects the group’s broader international maritime and energy activities.

Chief executive Constantin Baack said: “Our new name reflects that reality with an identity that is as ambitious and international as the business itself.”

The company’s shares remain in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4 and German securities identification number A1TNWJ remain unchanged, while the ticker has changed to MPCG.

The legal name change coincided with first-half 2026 results showing revenue of €22.8m ($26.5m), up 5.6% year on year, and earnings before tax of €17.1m ($19.9m), up 34.1%.

Full-year guidance stands at revenue of €50m to €53m ($58.1m to $61.6m) and EBT of €30m to €33m ($34.9m to $38.4m).

MPC Oceanic’s maritime services business provides technical and commercial management for more than 400 vessels. At the end of June, the group was involved in 37 vessel newbuilding projects with a combined project volume of about $2.5bn.

Hamburg-headquartered MPC Oceanic Group employs about 280 people across 10 countries and manages and operates more than 500 vessels and energy assets with a combined value of approximately €5.4bn ($6.28bn).