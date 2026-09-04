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2026 September 4   12:20

shipbuilding

Norwegian Kongsberg leads $7.3m project to integrate wind propulsion on ships

Norwegian maritime technology group Kongsberg Maritime has launched and is leading a three-year project to integrate wind-assisted propulsion with ships’ propulsion, power management, routing and control systems, according to Kongsberg Maritime. 

WINTEGRATE has been awarded up to NOK 68m ($7.32m) through Norway’s Green Platform programme. The funding was approved in December 2025 and the project was formally launched in September 2026.  

The programme will work with wind-assisted propulsion systems including rotor sails and suction wings. Its aim is to improve fuel savings and emissions reductions by coordinating wind propulsion more closely with conventional propulsion, energy management, weather routing and vessel control.  

Ships operated by Norwegian owners Odfjell and Seatrans will be used for full-scale testing and to generate operational data for development and validation.  

Odfjell’s 49,000-dwt chemical tanker Bow Olympus, fitted with four suction sails, is being used as a full-scale data platform for WINTEGRATE and related research.  

On a recent trans-Pacific voyage on the same route, Bow Olympus used 18% less fuel per day than sister vessel Bow Optima.

Odfjell has ordered four 22-metre suction sails for Bow Optima, with installation scheduled for 2027.  

Kongsberg Maritime is a Norwegian maritime technology group whose systems are installed on more than 30,000 vessels worldwide. It employs more than 8,400 people across 35 countries.  

Odfjell is a Bergen-based Norwegian company operating chemical tankers. Seatrans is a Norwegian shipping company involved in specialised maritime transport.

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