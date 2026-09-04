  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US signals openness to alternative to IMO-run shipping climate fund

2026 September 4   11:10

alternative fuels

US signals openness to alternative to IMO-run shipping climate fund

The US has signalled it could consider an alternative to the International Maritime Organization’s proposed climate fund while maintaining its opposition to any financing mechanism administered by the UN shipping agency, according to Ship & Bunker.  

The shift emerged at ISWG-GHG 22 in London, where the US delegation repeated its “principled, firm, and, yes, redline opposition to any IMO-administered fund” but said it was prepared to examine other structures.  

Among them is Brazil’s proposal for a temporary “facility” that would be institutionally and operationally separate from the IMO Net-Zero Fund approved as part of the framework in April 2025.  

Under the Brazilian model, implementation could sit outside the IMO, with an international financial institution potentially administering the facility under IMO guidelines. The World Bank was cited as one possible model, while strategic oversight could remain with a separate governing structure.  

The US said such a facility could be smaller, more flexible and faster to establish than a permanent IMO-administered fund.  

Washington is also prepared to examine Canada’s proposed “roster of funds”, public-private partnership models put forward by Japan, voluntary government or industry support for selected projects and direct contributions to existing IMO programmes.  

The US stopped short of endorsing any of the alternatives and said the proposals would be taken back to Washington for further consideration during the intersessional period.  Its position remains that any replacement mechanism should not be created through amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, administered as an IMO fund or financed through revenues from what Washington calls a global carbon tax.  

The US also questioned the need for a separate financial reward mechanism for cleaner marine fuels. It argued that a more gradual greenhouse gas fuel-intensity reduction pathway could instead allow ships to benefit from selling surplus compliance credits.  

The International Chamber of Shipping and the International Bunker Industry Association have proposed financial rewards for ships using zero and near-zero greenhouse gas emission fuels, with payments under the current draft coming from the IMO Net-Zero Fund.  

The framework approved at MEPC 83 in April 2025 combines a global marine fuel standard with a greenhouse gas emissions pricing mechanism. Formal adoption, originally due in October 2025, was postponed for a year.  

Member states reopened discussions at MEPC 84 in April and May 2026. MEPC 85 is scheduled for 30 November to 3 December, with the extraordinary MEPC session due to resume on 4 December, subject to confirmation.  

The IMO is the UN specialised agency responsible for shipping safety, security and pollution prevention.

The International Chamber of Shipping is an international trade association of national shipowners’ associations.

The International Bunker Industry Association represents organisations involved in the marine fuels sector. 

Topics:

IMO

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:20

Danish port starts concrete work on 430-metre quay for MSC terminal in Aarhus

13:02

German ferry operator TT-Line signs four Everllence deals for newbuilds and fleet

12:20

Norwegian Kongsberg leads $7.3m project to integrate wind propulsion on ships

10:42

83 feared dead as Spain rescues 44 from migrant boat off Gran Canaria

10:39

Two Chinese tankers collide off China’s Yangtze estuary, both ships damaged

10:38

Iran adds 11 tankers and gas carriers to Hormuz blacklist, total reaches 56

10:33

Global shipping groups press EU to approve first Indian ship recycling yards

10:31

Fednav bulker loads first grain export in six years at Canadian Arctic port

10:03

EU launches maritime alliance to drive shipbuilding and retrofit investment

10:01

Filo Jet captain paid $3,500 for Honduran licence before Cyprus ferry sank

09:56

Maersk and Lloyd’s Register launch ‘Pink Corridor’ nuclear boxship study

09:45

Panama buys remaining 41% of oil corridor operator for $191.7m

09:25

Turkey remands two tanker officers after Sea of Marmara collision leaves 10 missing

06:02

Marine war-risk claims near $2bn as Hormuz premiums hit 10%

05:02

LNG drives alternative-fuel ship orders to highest since October 2024

04:02

Saudi crude exports hit nine-year low as tanker attacks squeeze Hormuz and Red Sea

03:01

Global boxship fleet to hit 34m TEU on record deliveries and low scrapping

02:01

IMO joins UN nuclear agency drive to set rules for nuclear-powered merchant ships

01:01

Israeli shipowner Ray orders 10 LNG car carriers in China in $1bn-plus deal

00:09

Japanese shipowner MOL says Hormuz shipping restart unlikely before 2027

2026 September 3

18:06

Wärtsilä renews Global Mercy deal and adds Africa Mercy II

17:16

Deltamarin and Offshoretronic unveil 179-metre jackup for monopiles over 3,000 tonnes

17:07

700kN thrust model for Chinese SunRui suction sails wins Lloyd’s Register validation

16:58

1,500 truckers halt container moves at India’s Mundra port over Adani empty-box rule

16:57

CMA CGM’s intra-Asia liner CNC switches bunker surcharge benchmark to VLSFO

16:54

Deltamarin and Toepfer Transport unveil 17,000-dwt MPP fit for Great Lakes

16:51

REM Offshore’s methanol-ready newbuild wins 2026 Ship of the year at SMM in Hamburg

16:46

German eCap wins hydrogen deal for two 3,000-dwt Norwegian coastal bulkers

16:23

Dutch battery supplier EST-Floattech lands 9.7-MWh order for 15 European river cruise ships

15:58

Bureau Veritas approves Finnish-Chinese 40,000-dwt MR1 tanker design

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news