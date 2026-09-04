German ferry operator TT-Line signs four Everllence deals for newbuilds and fleet

Everllence has signed four long-term service agreements with German ferry operator TT-Line covering two LNG-hybrid newbuildings in China and the existing Baltic ferries Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan, according to Everllence.

The agreements were signed at SMM in Hamburg and cover two Green Ship 2.0 vessels under construction at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, as well as the 2022-built Nils Holgersson and 2023-built Peter Pan.

The two newbuildings are due to enter commercial service in 2030 and 2031 on Baltic routes between Germany and Sweden.

Each will be powered by four Everllence 6L49/60DF engines and will also have twin-in-single-out gearboxes, Everllence Alpha controllable-pitch propellers, an LNG fuel-gas supply system, a DC switchboard, a power and energy management system and battery energy storage.

Each vessel will offer 5,400 lane metres of freight capacity, accommodation for 930 passengers and 300 passenger cabins. Battery capacity will range from 5.5 MWh to 10 MWh and can be expanded further. The ships will also be equipped for shore-power charging and designed to support fully electric operation in the future.

Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan each have two 6L51/60DF and two 8L51/60DF engines and Everllence propulsion systems.

The agreements extend TT-Line’s Green Ship programme after the company ordered its first Green Ship 2.0 in December 2025 and confirmed a second sister vessel in July 2026.

TT-Line is a family-owned German ferry operator founded in 1962. It operates passenger and freight services across the Baltic linking Germany, Poland and Lithuania with Sweden.

Everllence, formerly MAN Energy Solutions, is a Germany-headquartered marine propulsion, energy and industrial technology company with about 16,200 employees. Its PrimeServ business provides after-sales and lifecycle services through a global network. The company recorded revenue of €4.9bn ($5.70bn) in 2025.

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Jiangsu is the Chinese shipbuilder that also built Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan.