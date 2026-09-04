  1. Home
  2. News
  3. German ferry operator TT-Line signs four Everllence deals for newbuilds and fleet

2026 September 4   13:02

shipbuilding

German ferry operator TT-Line signs four Everllence deals for newbuilds and fleet

Everllence has signed four long-term service agreements with German ferry operator TT-Line covering two LNG-hybrid newbuildings in China and the existing Baltic ferries Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan, according to Everllence.  

The agreements were signed at SMM in Hamburg and cover two Green Ship 2.0 vessels under construction at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, as well as the 2022-built Nils Holgersson and 2023-built Peter Pan.  

The two newbuildings are due to enter commercial service in 2030 and 2031 on Baltic routes between Germany and Sweden.  

Each will be powered by four Everllence 6L49/60DF engines and will also have twin-in-single-out gearboxes, Everllence Alpha controllable-pitch propellers, an LNG fuel-gas supply system, a DC switchboard, a power and energy management system and battery energy storage.  

Each vessel will offer 5,400 lane metres of freight capacity, accommodation for 930 passengers and 300 passenger cabins. Battery capacity will range from 5.5 MWh to 10 MWh and can be expanded further. The ships will also be equipped for shore-power charging and designed to support fully electric operation in the future.  

Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan each have two 6L51/60DF and two 8L51/60DF engines and Everllence propulsion systems.  

The agreements extend TT-Line’s Green Ship programme after the company ordered its first Green Ship 2.0 in December 2025 and confirmed a second sister vessel in July 2026.  

TT-Line is a family-owned German ferry operator founded in 1962. It operates passenger and freight services across the Baltic linking Germany, Poland and Lithuania with Sweden.  

Everllence, formerly MAN Energy Solutions, is a Germany-headquartered marine propulsion, energy and industrial technology company with about 16,200 employees. Its PrimeServ business provides after-sales and lifecycle services through a global network. The company recorded revenue of €4.9bn ($5.70bn) in 2025.  

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Jiangsu is the Chinese shipbuilder that also built Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan.

Topics:

Everllence

ferry

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:20

Danish port starts concrete work on 430-metre quay for MSC terminal in Aarhus

12:20

Norwegian Kongsberg leads $7.3m project to integrate wind propulsion on ships

11:10

US signals openness to alternative to IMO-run shipping climate fund

10:42

83 feared dead as Spain rescues 44 from migrant boat off Gran Canaria

10:39

Two Chinese tankers collide off China’s Yangtze estuary, both ships damaged

10:38

Iran adds 11 tankers and gas carriers to Hormuz blacklist, total reaches 56

10:33

Global shipping groups press EU to approve first Indian ship recycling yards

10:31

Fednav bulker loads first grain export in six years at Canadian Arctic port

10:03

EU launches maritime alliance to drive shipbuilding and retrofit investment

10:01

Filo Jet captain paid $3,500 for Honduran licence before Cyprus ferry sank

09:56

Maersk and Lloyd’s Register launch ‘Pink Corridor’ nuclear boxship study

09:45

Panama buys remaining 41% of oil corridor operator for $191.7m

09:25

Turkey remands two tanker officers after Sea of Marmara collision leaves 10 missing

06:02

Marine war-risk claims near $2bn as Hormuz premiums hit 10%

05:02

LNG drives alternative-fuel ship orders to highest since October 2024

04:02

Saudi crude exports hit nine-year low as tanker attacks squeeze Hormuz and Red Sea

03:01

Global boxship fleet to hit 34m TEU on record deliveries and low scrapping

02:01

IMO joins UN nuclear agency drive to set rules for nuclear-powered merchant ships

01:01

Israeli shipowner Ray orders 10 LNG car carriers in China in $1bn-plus deal

00:09

Japanese shipowner MOL says Hormuz shipping restart unlikely before 2027

2026 September 3

18:06

Wärtsilä renews Global Mercy deal and adds Africa Mercy II

17:16

Deltamarin and Offshoretronic unveil 179-metre jackup for monopiles over 3,000 tonnes

17:07

700kN thrust model for Chinese SunRui suction sails wins Lloyd’s Register validation

16:58

1,500 truckers halt container moves at India’s Mundra port over Adani empty-box rule

16:57

CMA CGM’s intra-Asia liner CNC switches bunker surcharge benchmark to VLSFO

16:54

Deltamarin and Toepfer Transport unveil 17,000-dwt MPP fit for Great Lakes

16:51

REM Offshore’s methanol-ready newbuild wins 2026 Ship of the year at SMM in Hamburg

16:46

German eCap wins hydrogen deal for two 3,000-dwt Norwegian coastal bulkers

16:23

Dutch battery supplier EST-Floattech lands 9.7-MWh order for 15 European river cruise ships

15:58

Bureau Veritas approves Finnish-Chinese 40,000-dwt MR1 tanker design

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news