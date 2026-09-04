Danish port starts concrete work on 430-metre quay for MSC terminal in Aarhus

Denmark’s Port of Aarhus has started concrete work on a 430-metre quay at its Omniterminal as construction enters its final stages ahead of the development of a new MSC-linked container terminal, according to Port of Aarhus.

Sand filling is almost complete and hundreds of concrete piles designed to support future crane rails are nearing completion.

The first section of the quay structure is now being cast, with the 430-metre berth expected to be completed around the turn of the year. The project will add about 180,000 square metres of new port land at the Omniterminal. The quay will have a water depth of 14 metres and is being prepared for shore power for container ships.

Terminal Investment Limited, or TiL, is to lease about 170,000 square metres of the Omniterminal under an agreement with MSC Group and establish and operate its own container terminal. The terminal is expected to be fully developed in 2027.

Municipal planning documents put the proposed container terminal at about 18 hectares, with access to 860 metres of quay and annual capacity of up to about 800,000 TEU. Construction of the terminal itself remains subject to the relevant permits, including an environmental impact assessment and approval under Denmark’s Environmental Assessment Act.

Port of Aarhus senior project chief Kim Meilstrup has said the cranes alone will weigh well over 1,000 tonnes and that the berth was designed so “we can accommodate the largest vessels of various types” now and in the future.

Aarhus handled a record 843,665 TEU in 2025, nearly 28% more than in 2024. Throughput reached 194,030 TEU in the first quarter of 2026, up 13% year on year.

Port of Aarhus is Denmark’s largest commercial port and handles more than 70% of the country’s container traffic.

MSC Group is a global container shipping company, while TiL is its container terminal operator.

APM Terminals operates Aarhus’ existing container terminal.

MT Højgaard Danmark is the main contractor for the new quay.