  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Global shipping groups press EU to approve first Indian ship recycling yards

2026 September 4   10:33

shipbuilding

Global shipping groups press EU to approve first Indian ship recycling yards

Six major shipping associations are pressing the EU to approve two Indian ship recycling facilities for its authorised list, a move that would give India its first entries on the European List of Ship Recycling Facilities, according to a joint statement.  

BIMCO, European Shipowners | ECSA, the International Chamber of Shipping, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO and the World Shipping Council backed the proposed additions to the 16th edition of the list.  

The proposal covers Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd and Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt Ltd at plots 78 and 81, and YSI Recyclers LLP at plot 59 in India’s Alang-Sosiya recycling cluster in Gujarat.  

The European Commission’s draft concluded after assessments and inspections that the facilities met requirements under the EU Ship Recycling Regulation. Consultation on the proposal ran from 22 July to 30 August.  

“Non-OECD yards that meet the EU SRR’s safety and environmental requirements can and should be recognised,” the associations said.  They urged policymakers to “swiftly approve and adopt the updated EU list”.  

If adopted, the facilities would become the first Indian and first South Asian yards admitted to the European List. Since 31 December 2018, large seagoing vessels flying an EU member-state flag and sent for recycling have been required to use an approved facility.  

The associations said more than 95% of global ship recycling takes place in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Türkiye, with more vessels expected to reach the end of their operating lives over the coming decade.  

Alang-Sosiya accounts for 98% of India’s ship recycling activity, with 128 operational plots and annual capacity of about 4.5m light displacement tonnes. India accounted for 35.4% of global ship recycling volume in 2025.  A total of 35 Alang yards have applied for European green-listing, while 115 Indian facilities comply with the Hong Kong Convention, which entered into force on 26 June 2025.  

NGO Shipbreaking Platform opposes the proposal, arguing that the beaching method creates a double standard against environmental and worker-protection requirements applied to European facilities.  

Topics:

ECSA

BIMCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:20

Danish port starts concrete work on 430-metre quay for MSC terminal in Aarhus

13:02

German ferry operator TT-Line signs four Everllence deals for newbuilds and fleet

12:20

Norwegian Kongsberg leads $7.3m project to integrate wind propulsion on ships

11:10

US signals openness to alternative to IMO-run shipping climate fund

10:42

83 feared dead as Spain rescues 44 from migrant boat off Gran Canaria

10:39

Two Chinese tankers collide off China’s Yangtze estuary, both ships damaged

10:38

Iran adds 11 tankers and gas carriers to Hormuz blacklist, total reaches 56

10:31

Fednav bulker loads first grain export in six years at Canadian Arctic port

10:03

EU launches maritime alliance to drive shipbuilding and retrofit investment

10:01

Filo Jet captain paid $3,500 for Honduran licence before Cyprus ferry sank

09:56

Maersk and Lloyd’s Register launch ‘Pink Corridor’ nuclear boxship study

09:45

Panama buys remaining 41% of oil corridor operator for $191.7m

09:25

Turkey remands two tanker officers after Sea of Marmara collision leaves 10 missing

06:02

Marine war-risk claims near $2bn as Hormuz premiums hit 10%

05:02

LNG drives alternative-fuel ship orders to highest since October 2024

04:02

Saudi crude exports hit nine-year low as tanker attacks squeeze Hormuz and Red Sea

03:01

Global boxship fleet to hit 34m TEU on record deliveries and low scrapping

02:01

IMO joins UN nuclear agency drive to set rules for nuclear-powered merchant ships

01:01

Israeli shipowner Ray orders 10 LNG car carriers in China in $1bn-plus deal

00:09

Japanese shipowner MOL says Hormuz shipping restart unlikely before 2027

2026 September 3

18:06

Wärtsilä renews Global Mercy deal and adds Africa Mercy II

17:16

Deltamarin and Offshoretronic unveil 179-metre jackup for monopiles over 3,000 tonnes

17:07

700kN thrust model for Chinese SunRui suction sails wins Lloyd’s Register validation

16:58

1,500 truckers halt container moves at India’s Mundra port over Adani empty-box rule

16:57

CMA CGM’s intra-Asia liner CNC switches bunker surcharge benchmark to VLSFO

16:54

Deltamarin and Toepfer Transport unveil 17,000-dwt MPP fit for Great Lakes

16:51

REM Offshore’s methanol-ready newbuild wins 2026 Ship of the year at SMM in Hamburg

16:46

German eCap wins hydrogen deal for two 3,000-dwt Norwegian coastal bulkers

16:23

Dutch battery supplier EST-Floattech lands 9.7-MWh order for 15 European river cruise ships

15:58

Bureau Veritas approves Finnish-Chinese 40,000-dwt MR1 tanker design

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news