Iran adds 11 tankers and gas carriers to Hormuz blacklist, total reaches 56

Iran has added 11 tankers and gas carriers to its Strait of Hormuz blacklist, taking the number of unique vessels on the list to 56, according to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA).

The September 2 update adds four UAE-owned vessels: Liberia-flagged Tarif and Delma, and Panama-flagged El Gaia and Asphalt Alliance.

Four Saudi-owned vessels were also added: Liberia-flagged Ixora, along with Saudi-flagged Yaqut, Zaynah and Ajwad.

The remaining additions are Chinese-owned LPG carriers Zixuan, flying the Vanuatu flag, and Sierra Leone-flagged Gas Marakua, as well as Greek-owned, Liberia-flagged LPG carrier Olympios Gas.

Ships on the blacklist can face fines, detention or confiscation during future passages through the Strait of Hormuz. “Any vessel cooperating with listed vessels (via STS, transshipment, etc.) will be added to the list.”

Owners seeking to remove a ship must submit a formal application setting out their justification. The authority also said: “Certain entries on this list have been established through information voluntarily submitted by the public.”

The published list contains 57 entries, but the original version contained one duplicated vessel among 46 entries. That left 45 unique ships before the latest 11 additions, producing a total of 56 unique vessels.

The wider blacklist includes VLCCs, LNG and LPG carriers, product tankers and other vessels. At least 3 Indian refiners and a major international energy company planned to avoid ships on the list.