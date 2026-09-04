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2026 September 4   10:39

accident

Two Chinese tankers collide off China’s Yangtze estuary, both ships damaged

Two China-flagged tankers, Xing Tong Kai Ming and Jiu Li 669, collided east of the Yangtze River estuary at about 2330 local time on 3 September, damaging both ships but causing no injuries or water ingress, according to Xinde Maritime News.  

The 15,951-dwt Jiu Li 669 suffered a gash of more than one metre in its bulbous bow above the waterline. The 11,998-dwt Xing Tong Kai Ming sustained damage around the lifeboat area of its accommodation superstructure.  

Xing Tong Kai Ming, is a 2024-built chemical and oil tanker registered in China and owned by Xingtong Shipping Co Ltd. The vessel left Taixing at 1701 local time on 2 September after completing an LPG discharge and was sailing eastbound.  

Jiu Li 669 is a China-flagged tanker built in 2022, with a deadweight of 15,951 tonnes and dimensions of about 142 metres by 23 metres. It departed Zhangjiagang on the morning of 3 September after completing discharge operations and was proceeding north after clearing the main fairway. 

Xingtong Shipping is a Chinese shipping company focused on domestic and international transportation of bulk liquid dangerous cargoes. It said in its 2025 ESG report that it owned 40 vessels with combined capacity of 501,300 dwt at the end of 2025.  

Shanghai Xingtong Fokai Ship Management Co Ltd is the ship manager and ISM manager of Xing Tong Kai Ming.

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