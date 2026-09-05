Chemical leak affects 35 after machine topples onto container at Turkey’s Mersin port

A chemical leak affected 35 people at Mersin International Port in southern Turkey after heavy equipment toppled onto a container early on 4 September, according to the Mersin Governor’s Office. The accident occurred at about 2.20am. Emergency teams identified the leaked substance as believed to be ethyl acrylate, which spread a strong odour across the area.

Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response teams from Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority found no adverse readings during measurements at the site. Authorities established a safety zone around the accident site and moved the damaged container to a safety pool in an isolated area.

The 35 people affected by the odour were in good general condition and remained under medical observation. Port operations were temporarily suspended after the leak and workers were moved outside the terminal area. The duration of the disruption was not disclosed.

Mersin International Port took over operation of the Turkish State Railways-owned port in 2007 under a 36-year operating-rights agreement. The terminal has designed container-handling capacity of 3.6m TEU.