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2026 September 6   00:47

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Panama Canal postpones October Neopanamax draft cut, keeps 48-foot limit

The Panama Canal has postponed an October cut in the maximum authorised draft for ships using its Neopanamax locks, keeping the current 14.63-metre (48.0-foot) Tropical Fresh Water limit until further notice, according to the Panama Canal Authority.  

The draft was due to fall to 14.48 metres (47.5 feet) on 1 October 2026 after an earlier reduction planned for 3 September was pushed back by a month.  

The latest decision followed a review of Gatun Lake levels and weather projections.  Keeping the 48-foot limit will give customers “greater continuity for voyage planning and vessel deployment”, the authority said.  Separate restrictions on canal capacity remain in force.

The Neopanamax locks have nine daily transit slots, while the Panamax locks have 25. Panamax availability is scheduled to fall to 23 slots from 15 September 2026.  The canal will continue to assess water conditions and provide advance notice of any further changes affecting vessel draft requirements.  

The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous public-law entity established under Panama’s constitution. It is responsible for the administration, operation, conservation, maintenance and modernisation of the Panama Canal and has managed the waterway since control was transferred to Panama at the end of 1999.

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