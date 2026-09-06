  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cosco rejects US claims of hidden spy gear on ships

2026 September 6   01:48

Cosco rejects US claims of hidden spy gear on ships

Chinese state shipping group Cosco Shipping has rejected US allegations that its vessels carried concealed equipment used to intercept military communications and collect intelligence for Beijing, calling the claims “totally unfounded”, according to Cosco Shipping.  

The company said on 3 September that communications, navigation, safety and operational equipment aboard its vessels was “used solely for legitimate commercial purposes”, including navigation safety, ship-to-shore communications and emergency response.  

The allegations came from two senior officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration. They alleged Cosco had maintained a decades-long intelligence-collection relationship with Beijing that enabled China to gather communications signals from ships and aircraft in Europe, North America and Asia.  One official said the equipment was intended to gather information on military communications technology and developments in encryption.

The officials did not identify the equipment but said it involved signals-intelligence collection technology rather than standard communications hardware.  They also alleged that the programme supported maritime reconnaissance, monitoring of shipping routes and early warning on foreign military targets.  

Cosco said its merchant ships were not used to intercept military communications or gather intelligence and reserved the right to take legal action to protect its reputation.  

China’s embassy in Washington also rejected the allegations. Embassy spokesperson Liu Chang said the Chinese government would never require a company or individual to collect or provide data or intelligence overseas in violation of local law, calling the intelligence-collection narrative “totally baseless”.  

The Pentagon added China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited to its Section 1260H list of Chinese military companies in January 2025. The designation is separate from the latest allegations and does not itself constitute US sanctions.  

China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited is a Chinese central state-owned enterprise active in shipping, ports and logistics. At the end of 2025, its fleet comprised 1,660 vessels with aggregate capacity of 135m dwt.  Its container shipping arm, COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co Ltd, owned and operated 456 containerships with about 2.4m TEU at the end of May 2026. Together with Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), the carriers owned and operated 596 containerships with combined capacity of about 3.6m TEU, serving 663 ports in 146 countries and regions.

Topics:

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

08:55

US sinks Comoros-flagged Kylo as Iran claims attacks on six vessels

08:47

Rotterdam World Gateway closes biggest-ever financing for expansion

02:24

Samsung hits CMA CGM with at least $186m US demurrage claim

00:47

Panama Canal postpones October Neopanamax draft cut, keeps 48-foot limit

2026 September 5

10:45

Chemical leak affects 35 after machine topples onto container at Turkey’s Mersin port

10:44

IMO ends London decarbonisation talks with Net-Zero concerns unresolved

10:42

Japan approves $3.83bn first wave of shipyard investment for eight firms

10:39

Boat catches fire off Canada’s Ontario coast

2026 September 4

18:00

German maritime investor MPC Capital becomes MPC Oceanic Group

17:12

Spanish tanker manager Marflet deploys country's first merchant-fleet suction sails

16:40

CMA CGM, class society Bureau Veritas launch AI boxship study with Chinese designer

15:30

UK lays keel for first £1.6bn naval support ship and names next two

14:20

Danish port starts concrete work on 430-metre quay for MSC terminal in Aarhus

13:02

German ferry operator TT-Line signs four Everllence deals for newbuilds and fleet

12:20

Norwegian Kongsberg leads $7.3m project to integrate wind propulsion on ships

11:10

US signals openness to alternative to IMO-run shipping climate fund

10:42

83 feared dead as Spain rescues 44 from migrant boat off Gran Canaria

10:39

Two Chinese tankers collide off China’s Yangtze estuary, both ships damaged

10:38

Iran adds 11 tankers and gas carriers to Hormuz blacklist, total reaches 56

10:33

Global shipping groups press EU to approve first Indian ship recycling yards

10:31

Fednav bulker loads first grain export in six years at Canadian Arctic port

10:03

EU launches maritime alliance to drive shipbuilding and retrofit investment

10:01

Filo Jet captain paid $3,500 for Honduran licence before Cyprus ferry sank

09:56

Maersk and Lloyd’s Register launch ‘Pink Corridor’ nuclear boxship study

09:45

Panama buys remaining 41% of oil corridor operator for $191.7m

09:25

Turkey remands two tanker officers after Sea of Marmara collision leaves 10 missing

06:02

Marine war-risk claims near $2bn as Hormuz premiums hit 10%

05:02

LNG drives alternative-fuel ship orders to highest since October 2024

04:02

Saudi crude exports hit nine-year low as tanker attacks squeeze Hormuz and Red Sea

03:01

Global boxship fleet to hit 34m TEU on record deliveries and low scrapping

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news