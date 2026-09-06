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2026 September 6   02:24

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Samsung hits CMA CGM with at least $186m US demurrage claim

Samsung Electronics America is seeking at least $186m from French container shipping group CMA CGM over allegedly unlawful demurrage and detention charges and failures to complete prepaid store-door deliveries in the US, according to a verified complaint filed with the US Federal Maritime Commission.  

The complaint covers more than 121,000 individual demurrage, detention and associated charges linked to shipments handled under store-door bills of lading.  

Samsung is seeking $148m for allegedly excessive and unlawful demurrage, detention, rail-storage and related costs, at least $8.1m for expenses incurred while taking over inland transport obligations, and at least $30m in prejudgment interest. It is also seeking lost revenue and other costs that have not yet been quantified.  

Samsung alleges CMA CGM repeatedly failed to complete inland deliveries from around mid-2020 while continuing to bill it for charges arising from delayed container movements.  

The company also alleges CMA CGM used finance or cargo holds over disputed invoices and in some cases unilaterally converted prepaid store-door shipments into container-yard moves, leaving Samsung to arrange inland transport.  

One inland rail case generated $3,748,712.13 in storage charges. Three containers discharged at Savannah in August 2021 accumulated $259,724 in demurrage after their store-door moves were allegedly converted to container-yard delivery.  

Another six containers discharged at Savannah in November 2021 incurred $206,880, while eight containers unloaded at Houston and destined for San Antonio generated $134,210 after a chassis shortage delayed their removal.  The FMC served the complaint on 1 September under Docket No. 26-12, with a formal notice published on 4 September. CMA CGM has 25 days from service to answer.  

The regulator has set 1 September 2027 for the presiding judge’s initial decision and 15 March 2028 for the Commission’s final decision.  

Samsung Electronics America, established in 1978, is the US subsidiary of South Korea’s Samsung Electronics, whose businesses include consumer electronics, mobile devices and semiconductors.  

CMA CGM is a Marseille-headquartered French shipping and logistics group. It carried 24.2m TEU in 2025 and generated $54.4bn in annual revenue, including $34.3bn from container shipping. Its shipping business carried 6.3m TEU and generated $10bn in revenue in the second quarter of 2026.

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