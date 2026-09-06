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2026 September 6   08:55

accident

US sinks Comoros-flagged Kylo as Iran claims attacks on six vessels

US forces sank the Comoros-flagged crude tanker Kylo in the Gulf of Oman after striking three Iran-linked crude carriers on 5 September, according to US Central Command.  

The 2004-built VLCC Downy, IMO 9218480, was hit off Iran’s Kharg Island, while the 2000-built Suezmax Stark I, IMO 9171450, was struck near Jask. Both Iran-flagged tankers are linked to National Iranian Tanker Company and were left permanently disabled.  Kylo, IMO 9189146 and also known as Noxen, is a 2001-built crude tanker linked to Kylo Shipping Inc.

The vessel was unladen and its crew was directed to abandon ship before US forces struck several critical areas. It subsequently sank in the Gulf of Oman.  

The strikes followed multiple ballistic-missile launches by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps towards a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer. Both warships evaded the attacks and no US personnel were harmed.  

“If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours,” CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said.  

CENTCOM linked the three tankers to a multibillion-dollar shadow network financing the IRGC and its regional proxies.  

Iran’s IRGC Navy later claimed attacks on three oil tankers using what it called an “unauthorised” route through the Strait of Hormuz and three US-linked vessels elsewhere.

Topics:

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