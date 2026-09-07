Anti-immigration protesters shut road access to UK's Port of Dover

Anti-immigration protesters blocked road access to the Port of Dover on 5 September, bringing inbound traffic to a standstill before normal operations resumed by 12:30, according to Port of Dover.

Protesters blocked the A20 at Eastern Docks Roundabout, York Street and Limekiln Roundabout, forcing the eastbound road to close between M20 Junction 13 and the A2. Queues stretched for about four miles.

The disruption hit passenger vehicles and freight traffic heading for France. P&O Ferries continued its Dover-Calais sailings and offered customers who missed departures because of the road blockade places on the next available crossing. DFDS made the same arrangement for affected passengers, while Irish Ferries experienced delays linked to the protest.

Police made no arrests and the protesters had dispersed by midday. Demonstrators chanted “stop the boats”. The protest was linked to Patriot Platform, founded by Daniel Thomas, who uses the name Danny Tommo. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the name Tommy Robinson, amplified footage of the demonstration on social media.

Dover handled 9.35m ferry passengers and 2.16m road-haulage vehicles in 2024. The port handles about £144bn ($194.6bn) of trade annually and 33% of UK trade in goods with the EU.