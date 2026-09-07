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2026 September 7   07:16

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Chilean port operator Neltume drops $600m Uruguay claim without payout

Chilean port operator Neltume Ports has dropped a $600m international arbitration claim against Uruguay over container operations at the Port of Montevideo, ending its case without compensation or any admission of liability by the state, according to Uruguay’s presidency.  

Neltume waived all claims, actions and demands against Uruguay under the settlement. Neltume, Montecon and their affiliated companies also agreed not to bring future proceedings over the circumstances covered by the arbitration.  

The dispute began in 2024 and was registered in May that year as Neltume Ports S.A. v Oriental Republic of Uruguay, ICSID Case No. ARB/24/14, before the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.  

The claim followed changes to container operations in Montevideo after Uruguay’s 2021 agreement with Belgian logistics and ports group Katoen Natie covering Terminal Cuenca del Plata. The agreement extended the specialised container terminal’s concession by 50 years and included an estimated $455m investment programme.  

A separate arbitration brought by Canadian group ATCO remains outside the Neltume settlement. ATCO, which owns 40% of Neltume Ports, is pursuing a claim of about $240m under the Canada-Uruguay investment treaty in ICSID Case No. ARB/24/11.  

Neltume Ports was founded in 1995 and has a portfolio of 20 port operations and three stevedoring companies. It employs more than 7,400 people and handles 46.9m tonnes of cargo.  

Montecon is a Uruguayan port operator active at the public docks of the Port of Montevideo.  ATCO is a Canadian group that acquired its 40% interest in Neltume Ports in 2018. Chilean maritime and logistics group Ultramar owns the remaining interest.  

Katoen Natie is a Belgian logistics and ports group involved in Terminal Cuenca del Plata, the specialised container terminal at the Port of Montevideo.

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