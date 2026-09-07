ICTSI completes $84m-plus Gdynia terminal upgrade

Philippine port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc has completed the second phase of an upgrade at Baltic Container Terminal in Poland’s Port of Gdynia, taking combined investment across the two phases to more than $84m, according to ICTSI.

The work was completed at the end of June and covered additional quay sections, new crane tracks, heavy-duty surfacing and upgraded terminal facilities.

BCT also took delivery of two quay cranes, two mobile harbour cranes and eight rubber-tyred gantry cranes. The equipment acquisition was co-funded under Poland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

BCT lists the wider equipment programme at PLN322.4m ($86.8m), with a target of adding 150,000 TEU of handling capability. It also includes terminal tractors, trailers and other cargo-handling equipment.

The upgraded infrastructure was tested in July when the 399-metre MSC Venice made its maiden call at Gdynia. The first phase of the Helskie Quay development cost $42m and included 400 metres of new quay with a depth alongside of 15.5 metres, crane rails, hydrotechnical structures, roads and utility networks.

BCT is wholly owned by Philippines-headquartered ICTSI, which acquired the Gdynia business in 2003. The terminal has annual container-handling capacity of about 1m TEU and road and on-dock rail links to Poland and other Central European markets.

ICTSI is a Philippines-headquartered port operator. Its lease for BCT was extended in December 2022 for 30 years, running to 2053.