Latvia tightens Baltic port grain checks as Russian transit surges

Latvia is tightening origin checks on grain moving through its ports as Russian transit volumes rise sharply, according to the Latvian government.

Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs of the United List ordered stricter controls after an emergency cabinet meeting on 4 September, giving ministries one week to prepare tougher documentary requirements.

The checks are aimed at establishing the actual origin of transit grain. Latvia plans to use Ukrainian information, cargo documentation, traceability controls and laboratory testing, while developing a joint verification mechanism with Ukrainian authorities.

The government also instructed the administrations of Riga, Ventspils and Liepaja ports, together with Latvijas dzelzceļš, to give Latvian agricultural products logistical priority.

Latvia's Food and Veterinary Service is expected to receive powers to inspect transit grain at ports through sampling and laboratory analysis.

A separate government decision is still required. Targeted restrictions on suspicious cargoes and a broader ban on Russian grain transit remain under consideration, but no full transit ban has been adopted. Russian grain imports into Latvia are prohibited, while transit to third countries remains permitted.

Russia shipped 46.3m tonnes of grain through Black Sea and Azov ports in the July 2025-June 2026 season, representing about 90% of its seaborne grain exports. Russian Baltic ports handled about 1m tonnes. By 18 August, requests for rail shipments to Russian Baltic ports had reached 5m tonnes, compared with 6m tonnes requested for Novorossiysk and Tuapse.

A total of 159,196 tonnes of Russian grain moved through Latvia during the three summer months, with August accounting for 46% of the year's volume to that point. Flows at Latvia's eastern border reached as many as 80 grain wagons per day. Liepaja and Ventspils were the main destinations, with Liepaja handling the largest share. Another 60,482 tonnes entered Latvia through Belarus, of which more than 80% originated in Russia.