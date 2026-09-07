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2026 September 7   06:45

Hormuz commodity traffic sinks to 10 ships a day after tanker attacks

Commodity ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has slumped to just 10 vessels a day on a 10-day average, the lowest level since May, after a fresh series of tanker attacks, according to Kpler.  

The moving average fell from more than 15 vessels on Friday and nearly 13 on Saturday. Only two commodity ships transited the strait on Saturday and six on Sunday, with most of Sunday’s passages using the Iranian route.  

One VLCC and three bulkers carrying metals, grains or oilseeds entered Hormuz on Sunday. A product tanker that had loaded at a Saudi port attempted to leave but turned back. No VLCC had exited the strait since Wednesday, 2 September.  

The decline followed attacks on three Iranian crude carriers on 5 September. US Central Command identified the vessels as Downy, disabled off Iran’s Kharg Island; Stark 1, disabled near Jask; and the unladen Kylo, also known as Noxen, destroyed in the Gulf of Oman after its crew was instructed to abandon ship.  

The IRGC Navy later stated that it had targeted three oil tankers using what it called an “unauthorised route” through the Strait of Hormuz and three US-affiliated vessels elsewhere. None of the six ships was identified.  

The escalation came days after Saudi-flagged VLCC Sidr and Liberian-flagged Senegal Prosperity were hit by unidentified projectiles near Khasab, Oman, on 31 August. Each was carrying about 2m barrels of Saudi crude loaded at Juaymah. All crew aboard Senegal Prosperity were safe.  

UK Maritime Trade Operations counted 27 projectile-strike incidents that damaged vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz since 6 July. Kpler’s observed traffic figures exclude ships that may cross with their AIS switched off.  

Brent crude futures rose 0.54% to $96.80 per barrel early on 7 September, while WTI gained 0.72% to $92.14. Brent had risen 7.8% over the previous week and WTI nearly 10%.  

The Strait of Hormuz handled an average 21.6m barrels per day of crude and other petroleum liquids in the fourth quarter of 2025, falling to 4.9m bpd in the second quarter of 2026.  

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