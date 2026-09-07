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2026 September 7   06:57

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Iran plans exclusion zone outside Hormuz and sanctions threat for ships

Iran plans to establish a prohibited shipping zone outside the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days and sanction vessels entering it or approaching the waterway without coordinating with Tehran, according to Mohsen Rezaei’s official website.  

Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the zone would extend between what he called the US naval blockade line and loading ports. Vessels operating on either side of the Strait of Hormuz and heading towards the strait without Iranian coordination would be placed on an Iranian sanctions list.  

He said inclusion on the list could create problems for ships seeking insurance and affect their ability to make subsequent voyages.  

Rezaei also said Iran and Oman had agreed on a new international shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz that would be managed by Iran and announced in the coming days. 

Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has continued at sharply reduced levels. More than 20 vessel transits per day were recorded on average during the previous week, while commodity vessel traffic averaged 10 ships per day over the previous 10 days, the lowest level since May.  

The announcement followed US strikes on three Iranian crude oil tankers: Downy off Kharg Island, Stark 1 near Jask and Kylo, also known as Noxen, in the Gulf of Oman. Kylo was destroyed after its crew was ordered to abandon ship, while Downy and Stark 1 were disabled.

The Strait of Hormuz carried about one-fifth of global oil supplies before the current disruption, making further restrictions on commercial shipping significant for tanker operators, insurers and energy markets.

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