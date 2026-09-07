  1. Home
  2. News
  3. North Korea commissions nuclear-response destroyer Kang Kon at Wonsan port

2026 September 7   06:59

shipbuilding

North Korea commissions nuclear-response destroyer Kang Kon at Wonsan port

North Korea has commissioned the 5,000-ton-class destroyer Kang Kon into the Korean People's Navy's East Sea Fleet at Wonsan port, with leader Kim Jong Un saying the ship forms part of the country's state nuclear counteraction system, according to the official Voice of Korea.  

The commissioning ceremony took place on 6 September. Kang Kon is the second 5,000-ton destroyer of the Choe Hyon class to enter service, following sister ship Choe Hyon, which joined the West Sea Fleet in June.  

“The new-generation destroyer should deal a deadly retaliatory blow at the enemies as it is a force involved in the state nuclear counteraction system,” Kim said.  

The exact weapons to be deployed aboard Kang Kon have not been specified. The destroyer carries the same weapons systems as Choe Hyon, which has been shown with a range of missile systems.  

Kang Kon partially capsized during an unsuccessful launch attempt in May 2025 and was successfully relaunched the following month.  

The destroyer underwent tests in July 2026 involving a strategic cruise missile, naval guns, information-processing systems and electronic-warfare equipment. Kim then ordered the vessel to enter service within two months.  

North Korea is also building naval bases on its east coast and plans to create new naval units and additional classes of warships.

Kim said another stage of the country's naval expansion would be demonstrated in eight months, without giving details.  North Korea has previously set out plans to build two 5,000-ton-class warships a year over the next five years and to develop larger 10,000-ton-class warships.

Topics:

nuclear

Navy

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:30

300 South Korean groups demand government scrap four-port authority merger

12:20

German owner Leonhardt & Blumberg expands Chinese MR tanker series to eight

11:11

German heavy-lift carrier SAL signs MoU to double Orca fleet to 10 ships

10:07

Dorian orders $345m VLGC trio from South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean

09:31

Global bunker shortage looms as key hub stocks fall 30% below seasonal norms

08:27

Yemen coast guard detains sanctioned tanker NEREIDA

08:26

ICTSI completes $84m-plus Gdynia terminal upgrade

07:16

Chilean port operator Neltume drops $600m Uruguay claim without payout

06:57

Iran plans exclusion zone outside Hormuz and sanctions threat for ships

06:45

Hormuz commodity traffic sinks to 10 ships a day after tanker attacks

06:35

Latvia tightens Baltic port grain checks as Russian transit surges

06:24

Anti-immigration protesters shut road access to UK's Port of Dover

2026 September 6

09:01

Global newbuild contracting falls 23.7% as China grabs 85.4% share in August

08:55

US sinks Comoros-flagged Kylo as Iran claims attacks on six vessels

08:47

Rotterdam World Gateway closes biggest-ever financing for expansion

02:24

Samsung hits CMA CGM with at least $186m US demurrage claim

01:48

Cosco rejects US claims of hidden spy gear on ships

00:47

Panama Canal postpones October Neopanamax draft cut, keeps 48-foot limit

2026 September 5

10:45

Chemical leak affects 35 after machine topples onto container at Turkey’s Mersin port

10:44

IMO ends London decarbonisation talks with Net-Zero concerns unresolved

10:42

Japan approves $3.83bn first wave of shipyard investment for eight firms

10:39

Boat catches fire off Canada’s Ontario coast

2026 September 4

18:00

German maritime investor MPC Capital becomes MPC Oceanic Group

17:12

Spanish tanker manager Marflet deploys country's first merchant-fleet suction sails

16:40

CMA CGM, class society Bureau Veritas launch AI boxship study with Chinese designer

15:30

UK lays keel for first £1.6bn naval support ship and names next two

14:20

Danish port starts concrete work on 430-metre quay for MSC terminal in Aarhus

13:02

German ferry operator TT-Line signs four Everllence deals for newbuilds and fleet

12:20

Norwegian Kongsberg leads $7.3m project to integrate wind propulsion on ships

11:10

US signals openness to alternative to IMO-run shipping climate fund

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news