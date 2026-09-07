North Korea commissions nuclear-response destroyer Kang Kon at Wonsan port

North Korea has commissioned the 5,000-ton-class destroyer Kang Kon into the Korean People's Navy's East Sea Fleet at Wonsan port, with leader Kim Jong Un saying the ship forms part of the country's state nuclear counteraction system, according to the official Voice of Korea.

The commissioning ceremony took place on 6 September. Kang Kon is the second 5,000-ton destroyer of the Choe Hyon class to enter service, following sister ship Choe Hyon, which joined the West Sea Fleet in June.

“The new-generation destroyer should deal a deadly retaliatory blow at the enemies as it is a force involved in the state nuclear counteraction system,” Kim said.

The exact weapons to be deployed aboard Kang Kon have not been specified. The destroyer carries the same weapons systems as Choe Hyon, which has been shown with a range of missile systems.

Kang Kon partially capsized during an unsuccessful launch attempt in May 2025 and was successfully relaunched the following month.

The destroyer underwent tests in July 2026 involving a strategic cruise missile, naval guns, information-processing systems and electronic-warfare equipment. Kim then ordered the vessel to enter service within two months.

North Korea is also building naval bases on its east coast and plans to create new naval units and additional classes of warships.

Kim said another stage of the country's naval expansion would be demonstrated in eight months, without giving details. North Korea has previously set out plans to build two 5,000-ton-class warships a year over the next five years and to develop larger 10,000-ton-class warships.