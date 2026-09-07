Dorian orders $345m VLGC trio from South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean

Marshall Islands-incorporated LPG shipowner Dorian LPG has ordered three 90,000-cbm dual-fuel Panamax VLGCs from South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean for about $345m while signing a new seven-year $368.4m credit facility, according to Dorian LPG.

The vessels are due in June, September and December 2030. They will be able to burn LPG or conventional low-sulphur fuel and will be fitted with shaft generators, larger-diameter propellers and energy-saving devices. Their Panamax dimensions will allow transit through the Panama Canal’s older locks.

“These newbuildings reflect our measured approach to fleet renewal coupled with a capital allocation strategy that drives long-term shareholder value creation,” chairman, president and chief executive John C. Hadjipateras said.

Hanwha Ocean’s 1 September disclosure valued the three-ship contract at KRW 477.8bn ($355m at current exchange rates), equal to about 3.7% of its latest annual revenue, with the contract running from 31 August 2026 to 6 December 2030.

The order follows Dorian’s June agreement with HD Hyundai for another 90,000-cbm dual-fuel Panamax VLGC at about $115m, due in July 2029, alongside agreements to sell three older VLGCs for about $256m.

Dorian signed the new financing on 2 September to refinance debt under four existing structures. The facility comprises a $213.4m term loan and a $155.1m revolving credit line priced at SOFR plus 140 basis points, with a $200m accordion option.

The owner plans to draw $193.8m at closing and another $16m under the revolver to refinance Clermont before delivery to its buyer in October. Cresques is due to enter the structure in late September.

Dorian has fixed 99% of its available fleet days for the quarter ending 30 September at more than $88,000 per day, excluding potential demurrage on September voyages.

Dorian LPG Ltd is incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and headquartered in the US. At the 4 September announcement, its fleet comprised 25 VLGCs: six dual-fuel ECO vessels, 17 ECO VLGCs and two modern VLGCs.