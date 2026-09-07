German heavy-lift carrier SAL signs MoU to double Orca fleet to 10 ships

German heavy-lift carrier SAL Heavy Lift has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Wuhu Shipyard for five additional 14,600-dwt Orca-class multipurpose heavy-lift vessels, potentially doubling the programme to 10 ships, according to Xinde Marine News.

The agreement was signed on 3 September during SMM 2026 in Hamburg. The five additional vessels remain covered by an MoU rather than firm shipbuilding contracts, and no contract value or delivery schedule has been disclosed.

SAL launched the Orca programme in 2022 with four firm vessels and two options. It exercised one option in late 2023, taking the confirmed series to five ships.

Three vessels — Elise, Frida and Patricia — have been delivered, with Carlotta and Vera completing the initial five-ship series.

The 14,600-dwt Orca design has a 107-metre by 18.5-metre by 13.3-metre box-shaped cargo hold and two fully electric 800-tonne cranes capable of lifting 1,600 tonnes in tandem. The ships have hybrid propulsion, shore-power capability and a methanol-ready design, with a maximum speed of 18.5 knots.

SAL Heavy Lift GmbH & Co. KG is a Hamburg-based heavy-lift, project cargo and offshore shipping company within Germany’s Harren Group.

Harren Group is a privately held German maritime group active in shipping, ship management and marine services.

Wuhu Shipyard Co. Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilder headquartered in Wuhu, Anhui province, with shipbuilding operations in Wuhu, Weihai and Nantong.