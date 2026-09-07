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2026 September 7   12:20

shipbuilding

German owner Leonhardt & Blumberg expands Chinese MR tanker series to eight

German shipowner Leonhardt & Blumberg has expanded its MR tanker newbuilding programme at Guangzhou Shipyard International to eight ships after ordering two more 49,500-dwt vessels, according to CSSC.  

GSI and China Shipbuilding Trading signed the two-ship contract with the Hamburg owner on 1 September during SMM 2026. CSSC chairman Xu Peng and vice-president Peng Yuanpu witnessed the signing.  The contract price was not disclosed.

The latest pair is expected for delivery in 2029, although that timing is not stated in CSSC’s official material.  Leonhardt & Blumberg initially ordered four 49,500-dwt MR tankers in 2024 and added another two in February 2026. The latest deal raises the programme to eight ships.  

The GSI-designed chemical and product tankers are about 183 metres long and 32 metres wide, with a 13.3-metre scantling draught and a service speed of 14.5 knots. They are methanol dual-fuel ready, fitted with exhaust-gas cleaning systems and designed to meet IMO Tier III and EEDI Phase 3 requirements.  

GSI delivered Hansa Genoa, the second vessel in the series, on 2 September. Sister ship Hansa Guangzhou, the first newbuilding in the programme, was delivered on 12 June.  

Leonhardt & Blumberg arranged commercial employment for the original six newbuildings through a partnership with Navig8 agreed in November 2025.

The IMO Type 2, Marineline-coated tankers are to operate under time-charter and pooling structures and enter Navig8’s Gamma8 MR pool as they are delivered. No equivalent arrangement has been confirmed for the latest pair.  

Founded in 1903, Hamburg-based Leonhardt & Blumberg owns and manages handysize containerships and entered the product tanker sector in 2022. Its fleet listing comprises 20 handysize containerships, six product tankers and three multipurpose vessels.  

CSSC is China’s state-owned shipbuilding group. Guangzhou Shipyard International is a CSSC shipbuilder, while China Shipbuilding Trading is the group company involved in the contract signing. 

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