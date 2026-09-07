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2026 September 7   08:27

accident

Yemen coast guard detains sanctioned tanker NEREIDA

Yemen’s coast guard has detained the Comoros-flagged tanker NEREIDA after armed guards aboard opened fire towards a patrol boat following the vessel’s departure from the Red Sea port of Ras Isa, according to Yemen’s Ministry of Interior.  

NEREIDA had discharged cargo at the Houthi-controlled Yemeni port without prior approval from government authorities.

Information available to the authorities also indicated that the port call had not gone through procedures under the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen, or UNVIM.  

The tanker switched off its automatic identification system during parts of the voyage. Its AIS signal briefly reappeared south of Hodeidah after it departed Ras Isa for the Bab al-Mandab Strait.  

A coast guard patrol intercepted NEREIDA in the Gulf of Aden. The vessel initially failed to comply with orders to stop, while armed security personnel aboard fired towards the patrol boat. NEREIDA subsequently stopped and was escorted to the port of Aden.  

Authorities have opened an investigation covering the voyage, cargo, vessel documentation, the Ras Isa call, AIS shutdown, initial refusal to stop and the shooting. International naval forces in the region were notified that the interception was a law-enforcement operation. 

UNVIM handles clearance and inspection procedures for commercial vessels heading to Yemeni Red Sea ports outside government control. Clearances for Ras Isa were suspended by the Yemeni government in June 2017, while the mechanism currently issues clearances for Hodeidah and Saleef.  

The 1998-built NEREIDA is a 35,994-dwt chemical/products tanker measuring 175 metres. The vessel is subject to US sanctions under IMO 9163269 and appears on the US sanctions list under its former name PETERPAUL.  

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