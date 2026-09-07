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2026 September 7   13:30

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300 South Korean groups demand government scrap four-port authority merger

About 300 South Korean maritime, business, labour and civic organisations have demanded that the government scrap its plan to merge the country’s four regional port authorities, according to an official coalition statement published by Incheon Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice.  

The groups staged coordinated actions on September 7 in Busan, Incheon, Ulsan and the Yeosu-Gwangyang region against the proposed combination of Busan Port Authority, Incheon Port Authority, Ulsan Port Authority and Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority.  

The government unveiled the plan on September 3 as part of a wider restructuring that would reduce the number of public institutions by 109. It said combining the four port authorities would strengthen South Korea’s international port competitiveness.  

Opponents argue that a single organisation would combine ports with different cargo bases, industrial hinterlands and development strategies, while weakening local autonomy, specialist management and investment decision-making.  

“Putting ports with different functions, hinterland industries, cargo volumes and development strategies into one giant organisation is not efficient,” participants in the Busan action said.  They pointed to Busan’s focus on containers and transshipment, Incheon’s role serving the Seoul metropolitan area and China trade, Ulsan’s links to energy and petrochemicals, and Yeosu-Gwangyang’s role supporting steel and petrochemical industries.  

Jeon Jong-hae, chairman of the Incheon Port Development Council, questioned whether merging organisations simply because some of their functions are similar would improve efficiency.  

“Cooperation between the port authorities should be strengthened further, but the autonomy and expertise of each port must be preserved,” Jeon said.  

The September 7 action followed a joint statement issued on September 3 by 16 Incheon port, business, labour and civic organisations opposing the merger. Busan Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice issued a separate statement on September 4. 

The wider coalition had already mobilised in July, when about 300 organisations called for greater independence, specialist management and investment authority for the existing port bodies instead of consolidation.  

Busan Port Authority was established in 2004, Incheon Port Authority in 2005, Ulsan Port Authority in 2007 and Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority in 2011. They are public port authorities responsible for developing, managing and operating their respective ports and associated logistics infrastructure.

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