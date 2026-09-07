China Classification Society approves methanol engine and signs ammonia deal in Germany

China Classification Society has approved a methanol-fuelled medium-speed marine engine and signed new agreements covering ammonia propulsion, heavy-lift vessel development and a 15,200-DWT multipurpose ship series on the second day of SMM 2026 in Germany, according to China Classification Society.

The type approval went to Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute (SMDERI) for its all-scenario high-pressure direct-injection methanol single-fuel medium-speed engine, alongside approval for CN-2 emission standards.

The engine uses in-cylinder high-pressure methanol direct injection and SMDERI’s own SCR exhaust aftertreatment system.

CCS also held an ammonia-fuelled engine certification ceremony with Everllence and signed a memorandum of understanding.

The two sides plan further work on green power, intelligent technologies, alternative fuels, and marine-engine survey and certification.

Separate strategic agreements with German companies Von Nordic Marine and NewHavenMaritime cover joint research and technical services for next-generation heavy-lift vessels, over-dimensioned cargo handling and transport safety, and decarbonisation technologies.

CCS also signed a service agreement with Qinshi Jiamei for a series of 15,200-DWT multipurpose vessels, which it plans to use to expand work with German and European shipowners.

CCS Dalian Branch deputy general manager Yue Mengqiang also delivered a keynote, “Artificial Intelligence in Autonomous Shipping”, at the SMM 2026 Maritime Future Summit, outlining AI technology and research on unmanned vessels. CCS also took part in maritime forums and held discussions with German shipowners during the event.

CCS, founded in 1956, is China’s classification society and a member of IACS. SMDERI is a Shanghai-based marine engine research institute.