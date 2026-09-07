  1. Home
  2. News
  3. China Classification Society approves methanol engine and signs ammonia deal in Germany

2026 September 7   13:54

shipping

China Classification Society approves methanol engine and signs ammonia deal in Germany

China Classification Society has approved a methanol-fuelled medium-speed marine engine and signed new agreements covering ammonia propulsion, heavy-lift vessel development and a 15,200-DWT multipurpose ship series on the second day of SMM 2026 in Germany, according to China Classification Society.  

The type approval went to Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute (SMDERI) for its all-scenario high-pressure direct-injection methanol single-fuel medium-speed engine, alongside approval for CN-2 emission standards.

The engine uses in-cylinder high-pressure methanol direct injection and SMDERI’s own SCR exhaust aftertreatment system.  

CCS also held an ammonia-fuelled engine certification ceremony with Everllence and signed a memorandum of understanding.

The two sides plan further work on green power, intelligent technologies, alternative fuels, and marine-engine survey and certification.  

Separate strategic agreements with German companies Von Nordic Marine and NewHavenMaritime cover joint research and technical services for next-generation heavy-lift vessels, over-dimensioned cargo handling and transport safety, and decarbonisation technologies.

CCS also signed a service agreement with Qinshi Jiamei for a series of 15,200-DWT multipurpose vessels, which it plans to use to expand work with German and European shipowners.  

CCS Dalian Branch deputy general manager Yue Mengqiang also delivered a keynote, “Artificial Intelligence in Autonomous Shipping”, at the SMM 2026 Maritime Future Summit, outlining AI technology and research on unmanned vessels. CCS also took part in maritime forums and held discussions with German shipowners during the event.  

CCS, founded in 1956, is China’s classification society and a member of IACS. SMDERI is a Shanghai-based marine engine research institute. 

Topics:

classification

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

K Line steps up fleet safety push as port state checks tighten

17:16

New Zealand’s largest port wins final approval for 700 metres of wharf extensions

17:04

UAE fast-tracks east coast ports and pipelines to cut Hormuz reliance

16:47

China completes first green methanol bunkering of international bulker

16:34

Norwegian ferry operator Rødne takes delivery of electric catamaran from domestic shipyard

16:24

Greek shipowner Navios takes second $106m 7,900-TEU boxship from South Korea

15:56

Chinese shipyard SWS signs 2+3 cruise ship MoU with Norwegian newcomer Nor Cruises

15:04

Russian tanker Pioner 1 towed off Turkey with 96,544 tonnes of crude

15:02

Damen signs long-term engine deal with Everllence for methanol-ready tugs

14:58

Kongsberg Maritime to buy Finnish Arctic propulsor maker Steerprop

14:49

Chinese battery maker EVE Energy nearly halves Europe voyage via Arctic route

14:14

TotalEnergies launches marine engine oil after tests show 1.5% fuel savings

13:30

300 South Korean groups demand government scrap four-port authority merger

12:20

German owner Leonhardt & Blumberg expands Chinese MR tanker series to eight

11:11

German heavy-lift carrier SAL signs MoU to double Orca fleet to 10 ships

10:07

Dorian orders $345m VLGC trio from South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean

09:31

Global bunker shortage looms as key hub stocks fall 30% below seasonal norms

08:27

Yemen coast guard detains sanctioned tanker NEREIDA

08:26

ICTSI completes $84m-plus Gdynia terminal upgrade

07:16

Chilean port operator Neltume drops $600m Uruguay claim without payout

06:59

North Korea commissions nuclear-response destroyer Kang Kon at Wonsan port

06:57

Iran plans exclusion zone outside Hormuz and sanctions threat for ships

06:45

Hormuz commodity traffic sinks to 10 ships a day after tanker attacks

06:35

Latvia tightens Baltic port grain checks as Russian transit surges

06:24

Anti-immigration protesters shut road access to UK's Port of Dover

2026 September 6

09:01

Global newbuild contracting falls 23.7% as China grabs 85.4% share in August

08:55

US sinks Comoros-flagged Kylo as Iran claims attacks on six vessels

08:47

Rotterdam World Gateway closes biggest-ever financing for expansion

02:24

Samsung hits CMA CGM with at least $186m US demurrage claim

01:48

Cosco rejects US claims of hidden spy gear on ships

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news