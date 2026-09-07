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2026 September 7   14:14

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TotalEnergies launches marine engine oil after tests show 1.5% fuel savings

TotalEnergies Lubmarine has launched Aurelia FE, a new trunk piston engine oil for 4-stroke medium-speed marine engines after laboratory tests showed fuel savings of 1.5%, according to TotalEnergies Lubmarine.  

The 1.5% result was a weighted average against an equivalent reference lubricant across the standardised IMO E3 cycle under the NOx Technical Code. The testing methodology was independently approved by Bureau Veritas.  

Lubmarine said field testing indicated the potential for greater fuel savings under operating conditions. Lower fuel consumption would reduce both operating costs and associated CO2 emissions.  

Aurelia FE can be introduced without equipment modifications, vessel downtime or operational disruption. The lubricant has accumulated more than 100,000 hours of service experience.  

Lubmarine said the product has received what it calls the industry's first approval from a leading global marine engine OEM for an engine oil of its kind.  

“Aurelia FE represents an important step forward in lubricant innovation, helping shipowners improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions without compromising engine performance and reliability,” said Louise Tricoire, vice-president of TotalEnergies Lubmarine.  

Lubmarine is TotalEnergies' marine lubrication division. It is present in 100 countries and supplies lubricants to more than 1,000 ports through its technical teams, affiliates and partners.  

TotalEnergies Lubrifiants is the group's lubricants division, with 42 production sites and more than 5,800 employees in 160 countries. Its R&D centres employ more than 130 researchers serving the automotive, industrial and marine markets.  

TotalEnergies is an integrated energy company producing and marketing oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. It has more than 100,000 employees and is active in about 120 countries.

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