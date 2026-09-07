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2026 September 7   15:04

accident

Russian tanker Pioner 1 towed off Turkey with 96,544 tonnes of crude

The Russian-flagged crude tanker Pioner 1, carrying 96,544 tonnes of crude oil from Russia to China, was taken under tow after an engine failure left it drifting off Turkey’s Marmara Island, according to Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.  

The 243-metre tanker requested assistance after losing propulsion. The emergency response vessel Nene Hatun and salvage tug Kurtarma-16 were dispatched under the coordination of the Çanakkale Vessel Traffic Services centre.  

Nene Hatun took Pioner 1 in tow at 22:30, with Kurtarma-16 escorting the operation.  The initial plan was to take the tanker to the Şevketiye anchorage, but Pioner 1 was subsequently anchored safely at Tekirdağ.  

Pioner 1 carries IMO number 9378618 and was built in 2008. The tanker previously sailed under the name Si He.  

Seychelles-registered Loengo Shipping & Trader Ltd is identified as the owner and operator of IMO 9378618. Russian company First Skylines LLC is identified as the vessel’s ISM manager.

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