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2026 September 7   14:49

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Chinese battery maker EVE Energy nearly halves Europe voyage via Arctic route

Chinese battery maker EVE Energy has routed lithium battery cargo from China to Europe via the Northern Sea Route in a voyage expected to take about 20 days and cut maritime transit time to Hamburg by nearly 50%, according to EVE Energy.  

The cargo departed Ningbo Zhoushan Port on August 15 aboard Dubai Tower and is scheduled to be distributed from Hamburg to Germany and Hungary.  

The batteries were manufactured at EVE Energy’s production bases in Huizhou in southern China and Jingmen in central China before being consolidated for ocean shipment.  

EVE Energy says the China-Europe Arctic Express now operates annually and covers major European trading ports, giving it an Arctic shipping option alongside traditional China-Europe maritime routes.  

The company says the Arctic route reduces its overall logistics cycle by nearly 50%. It also estimates that the shorter voyage cuts carbon emissions per shipment by around 50%.  Summer temperatures along the route range from -3°C to 10°C, which EVE Energy says provides more stable conditions for temperature-sensitive lithium batteries during long-distance sea transportation.  

EVE Energy is a Chinese manufacturer of lithium batteries with production bases in Huizhou and Jingmen. It has also established production facilities in Germany and Hungary.

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