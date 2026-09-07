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2026 September 7   14:58

shipbuilding

Kongsberg Maritime to buy Finnish Arctic propulsor maker Steerprop

Norwegian maritime technology group Kongsberg Maritime ASA has agreed to acquire Finnish propulsion specialist Steerprop, whose equipment is installed on more than 400 vessels, according to Steerprop.  

The deal, announced on 7 September, will expand Kongsberg Maritime’s position in propulsion systems for icebreakers and other high ice-class vessels. Financial terms were not disclosed, and completion is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.  

Rauma-based Steerprop designs and manufactures azimuth propulsion systems for icebreakers, polar research vessels, offshore support ships and workboats. It employs about 100 people, with most of its order backlog linked to Arctic and ice-class projects.  

“For Kongsberg Maritime, the acquisition represents a strategic step in strengthening our position in the growing Arctic and ice-class vessel segment,” Kongsberg Maritime chief executive Lisa Edvardsen Haugan said.  

Steerprop chief executive Riku-Pekka Hägg said: “It became clear that Kongsberg Maritime was the ideal partner, with a strong strategic fit, shared heritage, and local presence.”  

The companies will continue operating independently until completion. Kongsberg Maritime plans to integrate Steerprop in phases after closing while retaining its propulsion expertise, customer relationships and delivery capability.  

Steerprop says one in three icebreakers worldwide using azimuth propulsion relies on its technology. In August, it secured an order from US shipbuilder Bollinger Shipyards for four Arctic Security Cutters for the US Coast Guard, with each vessel to receive two contra-rotating azimuth propulsors and two tunnel thrusters.  

The agreement follows Kongsberg Maritime’s July deal to acquire Swedish propulsion specialist Berg Propulsion, which generated revenue of about €160m ($185.8m) in 2025.  

Steerprop was founded in Finland in 2000 and is headquartered in Rauma. It has delivered more than 900 propulsion units over 25 years and has a distributor network covering more than 50 countries.  

Kongsberg Maritime employs more than 8,300 people in 35 countries, with its technology installed on more than 30,000 vessels. It generated revenue of NOK 27.123bn ($2.92bn) in 2025.  

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