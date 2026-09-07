Damen signs long-term engine deal with Everllence for methanol-ready tugs

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group has signed a long-term framework agreement with German engine maker Everllence for serial supplies of 175D high-speed engines for a new generation of fuel-flexible tugs, according to Everllence.

The deal establishes Everllence as a series supplier for the programme as Damen prepares the tug designs for a future switch from diesel or 100% biofuel to dual-fuel methanol operation.

The methanol capability can be incorporated in newbuildings or added later through retrofit. The agreement also covers potential Everllence engine deliveries for other Damen applications over the longer term.

Damen product manager for tugs Erik van Schaik said the company selected the 175D for its “right combination of compact power-density, proven performance, and availability within the required development timeline.”

Everllence offers the 175D in 12-, 16- and 20-cylinder V configurations with outputs ranging from 1,440 kW to 4,400 kW. The engine platform is methanol-ready.

Damen’s fuel-flexible tug range comprises the ASD Tug 2512 FF, ASD Tug 2713 FF and ASD Tug 3313 FF. The concept also allows the vessels to be converted later to hybrid-electric propulsion.

Everllence began full-scale testing of its 12-cylinder 175DF-M dual-fuel methanol engine on 1 September at its Test and Research Center in Frederikshavn, Denmark. The engine is designed to achieve a methanol share of more than 95% across a wide load range. The first 12V and 16V175DF-M gensets are scheduled for delivery to two superyacht customers in mid-2027.

Everllence, formerly MAN Energy Solutions, is a Germany-based engineering group with about 16,200 employees at more than 140 locations. It generated revenue of €4.9bn ($5.69bn) in 2025 and supplies propulsion and energy technology for marine, energy and industrial applications.

Damen Shipyards Group is a family-owned Dutch shipbuilding group with about 12,500 employees and 35 shipyards across five continents. It generated turnover of €3.2bn ($3.72bn) in 2025 and had an order backlog of €10.2bn ($11.85bn).