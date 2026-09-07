Chinese shipyard SWS signs 2+3 cruise ship MoU with Norwegian newcomer Nor Cruises

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading Co have signed a memorandum of understanding with Norwegian company Nor Cruises covering two 84,000-ton-class cruise ships plus three options, according to Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

The agreement was signed on 2 September during the SMM maritime exhibition in Hamburg, Germany. The MoU is not a final shipbuilding contract. Technical verification, commercial negotiations and construction scheduling remain to be completed before formal shipbuilding contracts are concluded.

No contract value, delivery dates or passenger capacity have been disclosed.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding was established in 1999 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of China CSSC Holdings Ltd, part of state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation. The Shanghai yard delivered Adora Magic City in November 2023, with the vessel entering commercial service in January 2024. Its second China-built large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is due for delivery in November 2026.

Nor Cruises AS is a Norwegian private limited company incorporated on 12 January 2023 and registered in Bærum, Norway, for project and consultancy work in the maritime industry.