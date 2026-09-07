K Line steps up fleet safety push as port state checks tighten

Japanese shipping group Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, or K Line, is stepping up safety coordination with shipowners and shipmanagement companies as tougher port state inspections, environmental rules and geopolitical risks complicate vessel operations, according to K Line.

The company brought together 71 representatives from 38 domestic and international shipowners and shipmanagement companies for its 20th Shipowners’ Safety Measures Liaison Meeting on 2 September in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan.

The discussions focused on stricter inspections by port states, tighter environmental requirements for marine transportation, increasingly diverse cargoes and geopolitical risks. Participants examined specific operational cases as K Line seeks to strengthen safety in navigation and cargo operations.

K Line said it will continue working with shipowners and shipmanagement companies to improve safety, environmental performance and quality control across its operations.

The company also presented awards based on vessel inspection results and comprehensive assessments. Seven companies received Excellent Shipowner Awards, two received Good Practice Awards and one received a Special Award.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha was established in 1919. Its businesses span marine, land, air, through and harbour transportation. As of 30 June 2026, its fleet comprised 439 vessels totalling 35.4m dwt, including 163 dry bulk carriers, 53 LNG carriers, 98 car carriers and 36 containerships.