  1. Home
  2. News
  3. K Line steps up fleet safety push as port state checks tighten

2026 September 7   18:06

shipping

K Line steps up fleet safety push as port state checks tighten

Japanese shipping group Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, or K Line, is stepping up safety coordination with shipowners and shipmanagement companies as tougher port state inspections, environmental rules and geopolitical risks complicate vessel operations, according to K Line.  

The company brought together 71 representatives from 38 domestic and international shipowners and shipmanagement companies for its 20th Shipowners’ Safety Measures Liaison Meeting on 2 September in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan.  

The discussions focused on stricter inspections by port states, tighter environmental requirements for marine transportation, increasingly diverse cargoes and geopolitical risks. Participants examined specific operational cases as K Line seeks to strengthen safety in navigation and cargo operations.  

K Line said it will continue working with shipowners and shipmanagement companies to improve safety, environmental performance and quality control across its operations.  

The company also presented awards based on vessel inspection results and comprehensive assessments. Seven companies received Excellent Shipowner Awards, two received Good Practice Awards and one received a Special Award.  

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha was established in 1919. Its businesses span marine, land, air, through and harbour transportation. As of 30 June 2026, its fleet comprised 439 vessels totalling 35.4m dwt, including 163 dry bulk carriers, 53 LNG carriers, 98 car carriers and 36 containerships.

Topics:

“K” Line

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:16

New Zealand’s largest port wins final approval for 700 metres of wharf extensions

17:04

UAE fast-tracks east coast ports and pipelines to cut Hormuz reliance

16:47

China completes first green methanol bunkering of international bulker

16:34

Norwegian ferry operator Rødne takes delivery of electric catamaran from domestic shipyard

16:24

Greek shipowner Navios takes second $106m 7,900-TEU boxship from South Korea

15:56

Chinese shipyard SWS signs 2+3 cruise ship MoU with Norwegian newcomer Nor Cruises

15:04

Russian tanker Pioner 1 towed off Turkey with 96,544 tonnes of crude

15:02

Damen signs long-term engine deal with Everllence for methanol-ready tugs

14:58

Kongsberg Maritime to buy Finnish Arctic propulsor maker Steerprop

14:49

Chinese battery maker EVE Energy nearly halves Europe voyage via Arctic route

14:14

TotalEnergies launches marine engine oil after tests show 1.5% fuel savings

13:54

China Classification Society approves methanol engine and signs ammonia deal in Germany

13:30

300 South Korean groups demand government scrap four-port authority merger

12:20

German owner Leonhardt & Blumberg expands Chinese MR tanker series to eight

11:11

German heavy-lift carrier SAL signs MoU to double Orca fleet to 10 ships

10:07

Dorian orders $345m VLGC trio from South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean

09:31

Global bunker shortage looms as key hub stocks fall 30% below seasonal norms

08:27

Yemen coast guard detains sanctioned tanker NEREIDA

08:26

ICTSI completes $84m-plus Gdynia terminal upgrade

07:16

Chilean port operator Neltume drops $600m Uruguay claim without payout

06:59

North Korea commissions nuclear-response destroyer Kang Kon at Wonsan port

06:57

Iran plans exclusion zone outside Hormuz and sanctions threat for ships

06:45

Hormuz commodity traffic sinks to 10 ships a day after tanker attacks

06:35

Latvia tightens Baltic port grain checks as Russian transit surges

06:24

Anti-immigration protesters shut road access to UK's Port of Dover

2026 September 6

09:01

Global newbuild contracting falls 23.7% as China grabs 85.4% share in August

08:55

US sinks Comoros-flagged Kylo as Iran claims attacks on six vessels

08:47

Rotterdam World Gateway closes biggest-ever financing for expansion

02:24

Samsung hits CMA CGM with at least $186m US demurrage claim

01:48

Cosco rejects US claims of hidden spy gear on ships

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news