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2026 September 7   17:16

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New Zealand’s largest port wins final approval for 700 metres of wharf extensions

Port of Tauranga, New Zealand’s largest port by cargo volume, has secured final fast-track approval for its Stella Passage Development, clearing the way for 700 metres of wharf extensions at Tauranga Harbour, according to the release.  

The decision, made on 4 September and issued on 7 September 2026, grants approvals under the Fast-track Approvals Act 2024 subject to conditions and appeal rights.  

The project will extend the Sulphur Point container berth by 385 metres in two stages — 285 metres followed by 100 metres — and the Mount Maunganui wharves by 315 metres.  

It also provides for dredging about 1.5m cubic metres across 10.55 hectares of Stella Passage to about 16 metres below Chart Datum. About 3.58 hectares will be reclaimed, comprising 1.81 hectares at Sulphur Point and 1.77 hectares at Mount Maunganui.  Four additional container cranes are approved for Sulphur Point, including two up to 110 metres high and two up to 78 metres.

The expansion is expected to almost double handling capacity at the port.  Port of Tauranga chief financial officer Simon Kebbell said: “The Stella Passage development is vital strategic infrastructure to support future freight growth for New Zealand. It will improve the resilience and efficiency of the international supply chain and lower costs for importers and exporters.”  

“The development is urgently needed so it is a great relief to reach this important milestone.”  The approval is the 34th granted through New Zealand’s fast-track process. Port of Tauranga lodged the application in January 2026, with approval taking about five months from the appointment of the independent expert panel after roughly seven years of Resource Management Act processes and Environment Court hearings.  

The panel found significant regional and national benefits while recognising cumulative cultural effects from further development of Te Awanui/Tauranga Harbour. Ngāti Kuku Hapū Trust and the Trustees of Whareroa Marae sought refusal of the project during final consultation. Conditions cover mitigation, monitoring, adaptive management and cultural participation. 

The approvals also allow the capture and relocation of kororā, or blue penguins, if required from the Mount Maunganui extension footprint. The decision can be appealed to the High Court on questions of law within 20 working days of publication. 

Port of Tauranga Limited is the company operating the Tauranga port complex. It handled 24.6m tonnes of trade and 1,213,494 TEU in the year ended 30 June 2026 and recorded underlying group net profit after tax of NZ$155.3m ($91.3m).

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